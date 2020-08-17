Get together with the Clark County Master Gardeners from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 for a webinar on gravity-fed septic systems. The workshop is taught by Clark County Public Health will teach participants how to inspect their septic systems (as Clark County requires you to have your gravity-fed septic system inspected every three years) as well as how to safely maintain well water.
Having your septic system inspected by a professional costs around $100 and getting certified in the class is only $15.
Registration is $15 per person and class size is limited. To register and find more details visit ws08192020.bpt.me/ or email teresa.koper@wsu.edu or call (564) 397-5729.
