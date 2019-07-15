Learn how to prepare your estate next Monday at the Vancouver Mall Library.
“You never know when it will be too late to plan,” event planner Laura Lindholm said. “All it takes is a car accident or a doctor appointment … anything can happen at any age.”
According to a February 2017 article from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), six out of every ten adults are lacking a will or living trust.
“Everyone has a different estate, and a unique situation, so their estate planning needs will be different,” Lindholm told The Reflector when asked how people can prepare. “It is always wise to get one-on-one advice from an attorney as to how you should plan your estate. Planning for one’s estate should not only include end of life planning, but also planning for health care decisions and your possible incapacity.”
The workshop will focus on how to plan an estate that will be the best for you and your loved ones as well as making your wishes clearly known to those in your life. The workshop will give the pros and cons of wills and revocable living trusts as well as discussing healthcare documents and how to avoid probate. Lindholm also said it is important to know what to do early because there is a lack of general knowledge around estate planning, most people don’t know what to do, so they do nothing instead.
