WSU Vancouver’s creative media and digital culture students reimagine the Park Foundation

Students in the creative media and digital culture program at Washington State University Vancouver led and created an updated Parks Foundation website, logo and social media presence this spring while collaborating and learning remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new website is ParksforClark.org and features an illustrated interactive map of some of the Parks Foundation’s community grant projects and provides a space for the foundation to do storytelling and growth work. The comprehensive map of Clark County’s parks, trails and points of interest is a great planning tool for local exploration
Drawing upon the five key values of the Parks Foundation (invest, promote, preserve, collaborate and cultivate) CMDC students envisioned a new corporate logo as well as event-specific logos.
The students presented the final website, branding guide and revived social media platforms remotely amid Washington’s Stay Home Stay Safe campaign. The COVID-19 pandemic provided real-world experience as they needed to pivot and shift quickly with their teams.
– The Reflector
