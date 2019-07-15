Adam Jeffrey Paul Anderson of Boy Scout Troop 562 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in sheetrocking a classroom of the sanctuary of the Camas Church of the Nazarene for a total of 150 hours of community service. Adam is 18 and the son of Kristen and Melissa Anderson and recently graduated from Camas High School.
Lucas Seliack Bodner of Boy Scout Troop 324 led a group of scouts and volunteers in planting trees for Columbia Estuary for a total of 130 hours of community service. Lucas is 17 and the son of Jack and Lisa Bodner. He will be a senior at Mountain View High School this year.
Connor James Michael Bullion of Boy Scout Troop 484 led a group of scouts and adults in building bat habitats for Washington State University Vancouver for a total of 89 hours of community service. Connor is 17 and the son of Laurel Rea. He recently graduated from La Center High School.
Tyler William Devey Cottam of Boy Scout Troop 316 led a group of scouts and adults in placing storm drain medallions for Clark County Public Works for a total of 80 hours of community service. Tyler is 18 and the son of Jacob and Jessica Cottam. He recently graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School.
Austin Dent of Boy Scout Troop 393 led a group of volunteers in building a kiosk for the Salmon Creek Trail for a total of 36 hours of community service. Austin is 17 and the son of Kristi and Bryan Dent. He will be a senior at Ridgefield High School this year.
Ethan Lawrence Foltz of Boy Scout Troop 434 led a group of scouts and volunteers in building a serenity garden at Halfway House Sheryn’s Place for a total of 173 hours of community service. Ethan is 17 and the son of Larry and Afton Folz. He recently graduated from Mountain View High School.
Robert Scott Granlund of Boy Scout Troop 648 led a group of scouts and adults in the painting of markings for an outdoor basketball court and a map of the United States at Kings Way School for a total of 130 hours of community service. Robert is 18 and the son of David and Lana Granlund. He recently graduated from Kings Way High School.
Cole Kent Harper of Boy Scout Troop 429 led a group of scouts and adults in building an outdoor classroom at Woodburn Courtyard for a total of 156 hours of community service. Cole is 16 and the son of Jeff and Shana Harper. He will be a sophomore at Discovery High School this year.
Ryan Patrick Kunz of Boy Scout Troop 462 led a group of scouts and volunteers in working on a renovation at Maple Kerr Park and bridge repair for a total of 97 hours of community service. Ryan is 17 and the son of Chris and Sally Kunz. He recently graduated from Washougal High School.
Zachary Michael Linn of Boy Scout Troop 554 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building raised garden beds for Hays Freedom community Garden for a total of 110 hours of community service. Zachary is 17 and the son of Rob and Andrea Linn. He will be a senior at Hayes Freedom High School this year.
Tanner Ross Linton of Boy Scout Troop 571 led a group of scouts and volunteers in the building of boot cleaning stations on the Salmon Creek Greenway Trail for a total of 88 hours of community service. Tanner is 16 years old and the son of Hal and Lori Linton. He will be a senior at Hockinson High School this year.
Ammon Gregory Moon of Boy Scout Troop 42 led a group of scouts and volunteers in a garden bed project for Sunset Elementary School for a total of 312 hours of community service. Ammon is 15 and the son of Greg and Katherine Moon. He will be a junior at Heritage High School this year.
Brian Craig Parkinson for Boy Scout Troop 479 led a group of scouts and adults in producing a music library for the Skyview High School Band for a total of 80 hours of community service. Brian is 18 and the son of Alan and Alicia Parkinson. He recently graduated from Skyview High School.
Matthew William Schutts of Boy Scout Troop 479 led a group of scouts and volunteers in placing signs for the Tenny Creek Watershed for a total of 53 hours of community service. Matt is 18 years old, the son of Lori and Stephen Schutts and recently graduated from Hockinson High School.
Thomas Christopher Stinson of Boy Scout Troop 344 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in renovating the parking lot of the North County Community Food Bank for a total of 130 hours of community service. Thomas is 17 and the son of Dawn and John Stimson. He will be a senior at Prairie High School this year.
Joseph Edward Vaught of Boy Scout Troop 344 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in working on a nature trail for Tukes Valley Middle School for a total of 120 hours of community service. Joseph is 18 and the son of Greg and Kendra Vaught. He recently graduated from Battle Ground High School.
Eugenio Vidales Jr. of Boy Scout Troop 370 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in storage renovation at the American Legion Post 176 for a total of 143 hours of community service. Eugenio is 18 and the son of Rebecca and Eugenio Vidales and recently graduated from Seton Catholic High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.