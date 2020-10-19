Senior Lifestyle, the company that operates Battle Ground’s Mallard Landing, is hosting a free online seminar about online safety at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Seminar discussions include: how to spot the red flags of a dangerous online encounter; some of the most common computer and email scams; how to protect yourself from harmful computer programs and password scammers; and safe online habits that will pay off while banking and shopping.
Those interested in the webinar can register for free online at register.gotowebinar.com/register/2793328391736803340.
