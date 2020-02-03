Right off the road at the border of La Center and Ridgefield sits a 93-year-old log cabin on 5 acres of property. On the roadside of the property known as Summit Grove Lodge, two brightly lit old Shell gas tanks set to give gas at 17 cents a gallon give onlookers a chance to reminisce on the past.
Since the property was originally bought in the 1800s, it has served many purposes, with the log cabin itself built in 1927.
“It was originally the first Shell gas station on the West Coast,” Events Coordinator Sophia Coleman said. “Then it was also lodging back when this road (Pacific Highway) was the main way from Mexico to Canada before I-5 was built.”
Over the years in which it was a lodging site, many prominent people have stayed at Summit Grove Lodge. From child star and actress Shirley Temple to Frank Sinatra and Theodore Roosevelt. However, after the interstate system was built, the cabin fell into disrepair.
“That’s when the Colf family saved the place and built cabins to kind of honor that history,” Coleman said. “And that’s when it was kind of transformed into a wedding venue.”
Keeping a majority of the feel, setting and memorabilia, the Colf family transformed the historic cabin and property into an events venue. From hosting a weekly brunch to celebration of life ceremonies, Summit Grove Lodge offers a historic and secluded spot to tie the knot.
“We give couples four hours the day before and 12 hours on the day of,” Coleman said about the wedding venue, explaining how Summit Grove sets up and takes down all the tables and catering equipment used at the venue. “The sound ordinance for the area is 10 p.m., so typically couples choose 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of their wedding. But we’ve had morning weddings before.”
Along with the setup, Summit Grove offers separate bride and groom suites with showers, bathrooms and areas to relax and decompress before the ceremony. As for the ceremony, it takes place outside on turf so it doesn’t get muddy.
“The turf garden is really lovely and doesn’t get muddy,” Coleman said, later adding that all the decorations in the cabin are free to use for the wedding.
As for catering, Summit Grove requires couples to use their catering service, which is accommodating for all diets, restrictions and preferences.
“Cakes or sweets can come from anywhere because I would be heartbroken if I myself were getting married and my venue said I was stuck with their cake,” she said.
Summit Grove doesn’t charge a cake cutting or corkage fees for using their venue. However, any alcohol wanted at the wedding must be bought by the wedding party.
As for wedding size, Coleman said Summit Grove can accomodate for about 215 to 220 people at the cabin.
“We prefer to keep it intimate in a way and not stress out the building too much,” Coleman said.
