Maintenance crews have been working this summer to make improvements and scheduled maintenance repairs at Battle Ground Public Schools. Crews are aiming for work to be completed by the first day of school, Aug. 27. Battle Ground Public Schools budgeted more than $10 million in 2018 to maintain and preserve the community’s investment in schools and provide safe, clean and secure learning environments. Of that more than $10 million, the district spent $1.5 million on large summer projects.
Amboy Middle School
The 300 building is getting new gutters and the doors are getting a fresh coat of paint.
Battle Ground High School
The trophy case and band storage areas are getting upgrades and renovations, and the portable building south of the “Cage” is getting a new coat of paint
Captain Strong Primary
The gym floor and cabinets in the office are being refinished in addition to a complete replacement of the dry sprinkler system at the school.
Chief Umtuch Middle
The gym floor is being sanded and repainted to include the new mascot logo. Shelving is also being updated, and the modular area receiving updated piping for better drainage.
Glenwood Heights Primary
Planning and work to connect the sewer line on the property continued this summer as well as the plans to demolish the abandoned house on the school’s property.
Laurin Middle
The main office area is receiving a fresh installation of carpet and a restroom in Building A is being renovated to be ADA accessible. Along with this, revisions and upgrades are being made to the playground area and the wood shop is getting a new door.
Lewisville campus
Roof repairs and being made, including moving drains for better function. The courtyard will begin to see improvements in the coming months. The board meeting rooms has also been under renovations along with the bathrooms becoming ADA accessible.
Maple Grove Primary
Windows on the south wall of the main building are being replaced with new, energy efficient windows. The flooring inside the science lab is also being replaced, and the upstairs art rooms are getting upgrades. Along with this, the school’s fire alarm system and the floors and dividers in restrooms are being replaced.
River HomeLink
The fire alarm systems and countertops are being replaced.
Prairie High School
The sound system in the gym is being replaced, and the concessions room is receiving some renovations. The stage lighting in the auditorium is getting an upgrade, and the doors outside the counselor’s office are being renewed.
Pleasant Valley Primary/Middle
Sidewalks on campus are being replaced and the exterior is getting a fresh coat of paint. The library has already received renovations to provide to provide better external access and create classroom space.
Tukes Valley Primary/Middle
The gym floor is getting newly sanded and repainted with the schools logo, and revisions are being made to the lost and found. Library shelves will also be replaced, and a new stage curtain will be installed later this year.
Yacolt Primary
Gutters on the 10-Plex are being replaced and the building is getting a new sink. The flooring and doorway in the health room are receiving repairs, and the school sign is being replaced.
