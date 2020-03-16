Clark County is seeking applicants for three positions on its Commision on Aging, which manages and implements the county’s Aging Readiness Plan.
Along with the plan, the commission fosters countywide awareness, dialogue and insight into challenges and opportunities for residents of all ages, incomes and abilities.
The county is looking for people with an interest in issues and advocacy for older adults related to housing, transportation and mobility, supportive services, healthy communities and community engagement, which are the five elements of the Aging Readiness Plan. The county also is looking for people who can bring ethnic, cultural, social and geographic diversity to the group.
Along with this, the commission will focus on community engagement and advocacy in 2020. The commission’s goal is to hold joint meetings with all the cities and towns in the county to present their 2019 findings and recommendations on healthy communities, initiate a dialogue with city councilors on issues or successes related to older adults and livability, and to hear from community members on their concerns and questions regarding aging in Clark County.
The nine-member commission typically meets monthly. This year, the meeting dates will not occur on the same day of the month because of dates of city council meetings. Additional meetings, such as committee work, may require an extra 10 hours per month.
Terms on the commission are three years and begin on June 1. Residents living anywhere in Clark County can apply, and the deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3. Applicants should submit a resumé and letter of interest to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, at Michelle.Pfenning@clark.wa.gov. Applications can also be mailed to P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA, 98666.
