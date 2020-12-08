Local no-kill cat shelter Furry Friends recently added a volunteer to its team, which provides medical exams, medications and more to over 300 local cats each year. Brandi Towner is the newest member of the shelter’s executive committee and has taken on the tasks of secretary, adoption counselor and intake liaison. Towner comes to the nonprofit with management, accounting and business skills and works full time as a realtor at Sundin Realty Inc.
“I have always enjoyed volunteering at various organizations and helping within the community throughout the years. My strong passion to help animals led me to Furry Friends. Now, I not only get to help clients find their dream homes; I also get to find forever homes for all the amazing cats,” Towner said in a news release.
