Kimberly Miller, a first-grade teacher at North Fork Elementary School, recently took her students on a virtual field trip to the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Oregon. The virtual field trip allowed students to experience the fun of the museum while distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 1997, the Columbia River Maritime Museum started offering its museum in the schools program to increase educational outreach. Prior to pandemic restrictions, Kelly McKenzie, a field educator at the museum, would travel to schools across nine counties in Oregon and Washington.
For Miller’s first graders, McKenzie presented a lesson about boat building and walked students through concepts such as buoyancy to explain how something as large and heavy as a cargo ship can still float on water. First, McKenzie had students participate in an experiment. She showed students a variety of items including inflated balloons, a glue stick, a toy car and more. She then asked students to act like scientists making hypotheses for each item about whether or not they think the item would float and why.
Before she dropped each item into a large vase of water one-by-one, she called on students and asked for their hypothesis. Lastly, McKenzie would drop each item into the water and students would discover the answer. They sometimes were surprised when they thought an item — such as a glue stick or crayon — ended up floating.
“In some cases, the reason for the item’s buoyancy — its ability to float — is trapped air, like in the case of the glue stick which was partially used and had air sealed in the container,” explained McKenzie to the students during the digital field trip. “In other cases, the atoms and molecules that make up an item are so separated — like the wax in a crayon — that the item can float even if it feels solid.”
McKenzie then asked the class if they thought extremely heavy things could float. Many students replied answering that they thought anything heavy would sink. McKenzie then showed them a picture of a big cargo ship floating down the Columbia River.
“A variety of different scientific concepts explain how incredibly heavy objects can float,” she explained to the students. “The reason this ship floats is because the molecules making up the ship are spread apart, providing it with buoyancy and allowing it to carry tons of cargo.”
McKenzie then walked the students through a STEAM-based project where each student built their own boat. The maritime museum provided each student with a free kit to build their real floating model boats. Before building their boats, the students decorated their boats with crayons and markers. After the decoration process, McKenzie guided students through the boat construction.
