Clark County residents can celebrate Earth Day every day with new ‘explore your watershed’ map

Clark County residents have a new, virtual way to explore local watersheds and can win prizes doing so. Stormwater Partners of Southwest Washington recently launched a campaign encouraging residents to engage with the new interactive map, Explore Your Watershed. The map features information about local waterways, wildlife, stream health and ways to protect water quality.
Now through June 24, county residents can visit clarkwatersheds.org to participate in the Explore Your Watershed Challenge, which features a set of questions that can be answered using the interactive map. Every two weeks, the challenge will feature a different section of the Explore Your Watershed map and participants completing each challenge will be entered to win a custom water bottle that highlights county streams along with other prizes.
“With most Earth Day events canceled this year, we are excited to provide a way for the community to celebrate Earth Day every day and learn about ways to enjoy and protect the health of their watershed,” Clean Water Outreach Specialist Eric Lambert said in the news release.
Stormwater Partners of Southwest Washington is a coalition of local jurisdictions and organizations including Clark County and the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Camas and Washougal. Residents can find the watershed map at www.clarkwatersheds.org and can participate in the challenge and other activities by following their Facebook page.
— The Reflector
