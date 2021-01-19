Discover how you can maintain a connection with your loved one and help build their brain health with an informative webinar on Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) hosted by Senior Lifestyle. The program was created around techniques from the Elsevier Public Health Emergency Collection and the Alzheimer’s Association. If you have a loved one with mild or moderate dementia, the workshop will help you discover how CST has been shown to lead to improvements in memory, concentration, language, verbal skills and overall quality of life.
The workshop will take place online at noon on Thursday, Jan. 21. Reservations can be made online at grapevine.formstack.com/forms/mdla_cognitivestim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.