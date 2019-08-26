Additional results
from Aug. 5
4-H Horse - Western Game - Fitting and Showing
Junior
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie
Intermediate
Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Shaylie Flanery, Winlock
Senior
Champion: Rachel Sherrell, La Center
Reserve Champion: Klair Thomas, Brush Prairie
4-H Horse - Western Game - Idaho Figure 8
Junior
Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie
Intermediate
Champion: Alison Domingos, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie
Senior
Champion: Danielle Haner, Battle Ground
Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground
4-H Horse - Western Game - Two Barrel Flag
Junior
Champion: Alisa Shaw, Woodland
Reserve Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Intermediate
Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie
Senior
Champion: Josie Olson, Battle Ground
Reserve Champion: Danielle Haner, Battle Ground
4-H Horse - Western Game - Pole Key Race
Junior
Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie
Intermediate
Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie
Senior
Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground
Reserve Champion: Danielle Haner, Battle Ground
4-H Horse - Western Game - Pole Bending
Junior
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie
Intermediate
Champion: Kaleight Finklein, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie
Senior
Champion: Josie Olson, Battle Ground
Reserve Champion: Anna DeRoos, Brush Prairie
4-H Horse - Western Game - Texas Barrels
Junior
Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie
Intermediate
Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie
Senior
Champion: Josie Rinta, Ridgefield
Reserve Champion: Danielle Haner, Battle Ground
4-H Horse - Western Game - International Flags
Junior
Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Intermediate
Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie
Senior
Champion: Josie Rinta, Ridgefield
Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground
Additional Results
from Aug. 6
4-H Horse - Performance - Novice Fitting and Showing
Senior
Champion: Abbie Davidson, Battle Ground
Reserve Champion: Misha Fennerl, Vancouver
4-H Horse - Performance - Novice Hunt Seat
Senior
Champion: Misha Fennerl, Vancouver
4-H Horse - Performance - Novice Stock Seat
Senior
Champion: Abbie Davidson, Battle Ground
Reserve Champion: Misha Fennerl, Vancouver
4-H Horse - Performance - Novice Trail
Senior
Champion: Misha Fennerl, Vancouver
4-H Horse - Performance - Fitting and Showing
Senior
Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas
Reserve Champion: Ellie Ossenkop, Amboy
4-H Horse - Performance - Bareback
Senior
Champion: Daphne Tuttle, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Hailey Whidden, Vancouver
4-H Horse - Performance - Hunt Seat
Senior
Champion: Daphne Tuttle, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas
4-H Horse - Performance - Saddle Seat
Senior
Champion: Abby Durrent, La Center
Reserve Champion: Marissa Malcom, Vancouver
4-H Horse - Performance - Stock Seat
Senior
Champion: Emily Sheppard, Camas
Reserve Champion: Faith Chertudi, Camas
4-H Horse - Performance - Trail
Senior
Champion: Tatum Goode, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Lydia Wainwright, Ridgefield
4-H Horse - Performance - Hunter Hack
Senior
Champion: Kiley Mettler, Camas
Reserve Champion: Emily Sheppard, Camas
4-H Horse - Performance - Disciplined Rail - Hunt Seat
Senior
Champion: Josie Rinta, Ridgefield
Reserve Champion: Mikayla Alley, Camas
4-H Horse - Performance - Disciplined Rail - Stock Seat
Senior
Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas
Reserve Champion: Josie Rinta, Ridgefield
4-H Horse - First Year Green Horse - Fitting and Showing
Senior
Champion: Lanie Chapman, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground
4-H Horse - First Year Green Horse - Hunt Seat Walk / Trot
Senior
Champion: Lanie Chapman, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground
4-H Horse - First Year Green Horse - Stock Seat Walk / Trot
Senior
Champion: Lanie Chapman, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground
4-H Horse - First Year Green Horse - Trail
Senior
Champion: Lanie Chapman, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground
Aug. 7
Daily Agricultural and
Educational Display Awards
Agriculture and Education winner: OC Photography
Educational Display winner: OC Needlework
Educational — Special Award winner: 4-H Dogs
4-H Plant Science
Grape Ivy
Sr. Champion: Emily Graham, La Center
Dahlia
Special Award and Superintendent Award: Hannah Graham, La Center
Crocosmia
Jr. Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield
Marigold
Sr. Reserve Champion: Hannah Graham, La Center
Onion
Special Award: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield
Tomatoes
Jr. Reserve Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield
Largest Zucchini
Int. Reserve Champion: Naomi Wainwright, Ridgefield
Sunflower
Int. Champion: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield
Crazy Potato
Judges Award: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield
4-H Kitchen
Beverage
Blue: Karoline Loose, Battle Ground; Marah Klemz, Battle Ground
Participation: Jenna Meats, Vancouver
Salads
Blue: Makayla Loose, Battle Ground
4-H Dogs
Jr. Showmanship
Grand Champion: Ava Linton, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Addison Thompson, Vancouver
Special Award: Paige Kellis, Battle Ground; Isabella Swingley, La Center; CJ Lindell, Battle Ground
Blue Award: Andrew Bullock, Vancouver; Alyssa Gregory, Ridgefield; Xander Hadlock, Battle Ground; Malyke Hamilton, Vancouver; Macie Regino, Battle Ground; Tyler Steven, Ridgefield
OC Floriculture
Preteen 8-12
Best of Division: Lindsey Adamas, Battle Ground
Youth 7 and younger
Best of Division and Best Jr. Horticulture Trophy: Larkin Frohs, Brush Prairie
Youth
Best of Division and Best Jr. Design Trophy: Kayla Will, Vancouver
Fresh
Best of Division and Best Adult Horticulture Trophy: Sharon Marble, Vancouver
Celebrating Jobs
Best of Division and Design Trophy Adult: K. Henderson, Portland, Oregon
Landscape Ornamentals Shrub and Tree
Best of Division: Sharon Kitashima, Battle Ground
Gladiola
Linda Hoffman, Ridgefield
Ornamental Grass
Rick Boehm, Amboy
Vines
Debi O’dell, Brush Prairie
Horticulture Collections
C. Olsen, Battle Ground
Rose
Margret Snitzler, Vancouver
Annuals/Perennials
Larry Smith, Portland, Oregon
Gifts from Garden
Marion Bernards, Ridgefield
Second Show
Judges Choice: Larry Smith, Portland, Oregon
Superintendent Choice: J. Schwartz, Vancouver
Peoples Choice: Jean DeVolt, Kelso
OC Vegetable
Apple - Grimes Golden
Best of Division: Penney Smith, Ridgefield
Superintendent Choice: Allison Klemz
Apple - Jonathon
Best of Division: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Judges Choice: Kayleigh Downey, Vancouver
Peoples Choice: Elizabeth Davenport, Battle Ground
Apple - King
Best of Division: Clara Downey, Ridgefield
Aug. 8
Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards
Agriculture and Education Winner: Junior Livestock Auction
Educational Display winner: OC Clothing
Agricultural - Special Award winner: Antique Equipment
Best Theme Award Winner: Mt. Valley Grange
4-H Llama
Fitting and Showing
Overall Champion: Alison England, La Center
Overall Reserve Champion: Allara Jenks
Jr. Champion: Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie
Jr. Reserve Champion: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe
Int. Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Int. Reserve Champion: Allara Jenks, Vancouver
Sr. Championi: Allison England, La Center
Sr. Reserve Champion: Katilyn Murray, Hockinson
Judging
Sr. Champion: Alison England, La Center
Sr. Reserve Champion: Tamzen VanHorn, Yacolt
Sr. Best Oral Reasons: Dayna Hines, La Center
Int. Champion: Samuel Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Int. Reserve Champion: Levi Heaston, Camas
Int. Oral Reasons: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Jr. Champion: Aimee England, La Center
Jr. Reserve Champion: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Jr. Oral Reasons: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Handler
Jr. Champion: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Jr. Reserve Champion: Isabella Pieri, Battle Ground
Int. Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Int. Reserve Champion: Allara Jenks, Vancouver
Sr. Champion: Dayna Hines, La Center
Sr. Reserve Champion: Alison England, La Center
Costume
Judges Award: Lillie Cierley, Kalama; Jasmine Romero, Vancouver; Aimee England, La Center
Best of Show: Dayna Hines, La Center
Special Award: McKenna Isenhara, Vancouver; Reese Stevenson, Vancouver
Trail Obstacle - Advance
Jr. Champion: Isabella Pieri, Battle Ground
Jr. Reserve Champion: Isabella Pieri, Battle Ground
Int. Champion: Seth Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Int. Reserve Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Sr. Champion: Dayna Hines, La Center
Sr. Reserve Champion: Morgane Starke, Vancouver
Trail Obstacle - Novice
Jr. Champion: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Jr. Reserve Champion: Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie
Int. Champion: William Starke, Vancouver
Sr. Champion and Sr. Reserve Champion: Alison England, La Center
Public Relations - Advance
Sr. Champion and Sr. Reserve Champion: Dayna Hines, La Center
Int. Champion: Allara Jenks, Vancouver
Jr. Champion, Jr. Reserve Champion: Isabella Pieri, Battle Ground
Public Relations - Novice
Jr. Champion and Jr. Reserve Champion: Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie
Int. Champion: Cameron Cabe, Vancouver
Int. Reserve Champion: Reese Stevenson, Vancouver
Sr. Champion and Sr. Reserve Champion: Alison England, La Center
4-H Sewing Judging Activity
Sr. Champion: Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground
Sr. Reserve Champion: Emily Graham, La Center
Sr. Best Oral Reasons: Hannah Graham, La Center
Int. Champion: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield
Int. Reserve Champion: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield
Int. Best Oral Reasons: Mia Achziger, La Center
Jr. Champion: Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield
Jr. Reserve Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield
Jr. Oral Reasons: Elizabeth Galli, Vancouver
4-H Dogs Obedience
Sr. Veteran Grand Champion: Megan Dollar, Vancouver
Sr. Novice Grand Champion: Sierra Story, Vancouver
Sr. Novice Reserve Champion: Ayden Gardner, Battle Ground
Sr. Pre-Novice Reserve Champion: McKenna Hobson, Vancouver
4-H Dogs Showmanship
Sr. Brace Grand Champion: Megan Dollar, Vancouver
Sr. Brace Reserve Champion: Taylor Carey, Battle Ground
4-H Kitchen
Salad
Red: Payton Niell, Ridgefield
Beverage
Participation: Willow Robinson, Ridgefield; Cecilia Robinson, Ridgefield; Andrew Hansen, Vancouver
