Busted
Buy Now

Isabella Pieri and her alpaca Midas dress as an officer and inmate for the Llama and Alpaca Costume Contest at the Clark County Fair Aug. 3.

 photo by Mary Broten

Additional results
from Aug. 5

4-H Horse - Western Game - Fitting and Showing

Junior

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie

Intermediate

Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Shaylie Flanery, Winlock

Senior

Champion: Rachel Sherrell, La Center

Reserve Champion: Klair Thomas, Brush Prairie

 

4-H Horse - Western Game - Idaho Figure 8

Junior

Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie

Intermediate

Champion: Alison Domingos, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie

Senior

Champion: Danielle Haner, Battle Ground

Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground

 

4-H Horse - Western Game - Two Barrel Flag

Junior

Champion: Alisa Shaw, Woodland

Reserve Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Intermediate

Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie

Senior

Champion: Josie Olson, Battle Ground

Reserve Champion: Danielle Haner, Battle Ground

 

4-H Horse - Western Game - Pole Key Race

Junior

Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie

Intermediate

Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie

Senior

Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground

Reserve Champion: Danielle Haner, Battle Ground

 

4-H Horse - Western Game - Pole Bending

Junior

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie

Intermediate

Champion: Kaleight Finklein, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie

Senior

Champion: Josie Olson, Battle Ground

Reserve Champion: Anna DeRoos, Brush Prairie

 

4-H Horse - Western Game - Texas Barrels

Junior

Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie

Intermediate

Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie

Senior

Champion: Josie Rinta, Ridgefield

Reserve Champion: Danielle Haner, Battle Ground

 

4-H Horse - Western Game - International Flags

Junior

Champion: Lauren Guinn, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Intermediate

Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie

Senior

Champion: Josie Rinta, Ridgefield

Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground

 

Additional Results
from Aug. 6

4-H Horse - Performance - Novice Fitting and Showing

Senior

Champion: Abbie Davidson, Battle Ground

Reserve Champion: Misha Fennerl, Vancouver

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Novice Hunt Seat

Senior

Champion: Misha Fennerl, Vancouver

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Novice Stock Seat

Senior

Champion: Abbie Davidson, Battle Ground

Reserve Champion: Misha Fennerl, Vancouver

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Novice Trail

Senior

Champion: Misha Fennerl, Vancouver

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Fitting and Showing

Senior

Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas

Reserve Champion: Ellie Ossenkop, Amboy

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Bareback

Senior

Champion: Daphne Tuttle, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Hailey Whidden, Vancouver

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Hunt Seat

Senior

Champion: Daphne Tuttle, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Saddle Seat

Senior

Champion: Abby Durrent, La Center

Reserve Champion: Marissa Malcom, Vancouver

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Stock Seat

Senior

Champion: Emily Sheppard, Camas

Reserve Champion: Faith Chertudi, Camas

  

4-H Horse - Performance - Trail

Senior

Champion: Tatum Goode, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Lydia Wainwright, Ridgefield 

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Hunter Hack

Senior

Champion: Kiley Mettler, Camas

Reserve Champion: Emily Sheppard, Camas

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Disciplined Rail - Hunt Seat

Senior

Champion: Josie Rinta, Ridgefield

Reserve Champion: Mikayla Alley, Camas

 

4-H Horse - Performance - Disciplined Rail - Stock Seat

Senior

Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas

Reserve Champion: Josie Rinta, Ridgefield

 

4-H Horse - First Year Green Horse - Fitting and Showing

Senior

Champion: Lanie Chapman, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground

 

4-H Horse - First Year Green Horse - Hunt Seat Walk / Trot

Senior

Champion: Lanie Chapman, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground

 

4-H Horse - First Year Green Horse - Stock Seat Walk / Trot

Senior

Champion: Lanie Chapman, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground

 

4-H Horse - First Year Green Horse - Trail

Senior

Champion: Lanie Chapman, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Elisa Wallin, Battle Ground

 

Aug. 7

Daily Agricultural and
Educational Display Awards

Agriculture and Education winner: OC Photography

Educational Display winner: OC Needlework

Educational — Special Award winner: 4-H Dogs

 

4-H Plant Science

Grape Ivy

Sr. Champion: Emily Graham, La Center

Dahlia

Special Award and Superintendent Award: Hannah Graham, La Center

Crocosmia

Jr. Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield

Marigold

Sr. Reserve Champion: Hannah Graham, La Center

Onion

Special Award: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield

Tomatoes

Jr. Reserve Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield

Largest Zucchini

Int. Reserve Champion: Naomi Wainwright, Ridgefield

Sunflower

Int. Champion: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield

Crazy Potato

Judges Award: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield

 

4-H Kitchen

Beverage

Blue: Karoline Loose, Battle Ground; Marah Klemz, Battle Ground

Participation: Jenna Meats, Vancouver

Salads

Blue: Makayla Loose, Battle Ground

 

4-H Dogs

Jr. Showmanship

Grand Champion: Ava Linton, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Addison Thompson, Vancouver

Special Award: Paige Kellis, Battle Ground; Isabella Swingley, La Center; CJ Lindell, Battle Ground

Blue Award: Andrew Bullock, Vancouver; Alyssa Gregory, Ridgefield; Xander Hadlock, Battle Ground; Malyke Hamilton, Vancouver; Macie Regino, Battle Ground; Tyler Steven, Ridgefield

 

OC Floriculture

Preteen 8-12

Best of Division: Lindsey Adamas, Battle Ground

Youth 7 and younger

Best of Division and Best Jr. Horticulture Trophy: Larkin Frohs, Brush Prairie

Youth

Best of Division and Best Jr. Design Trophy: Kayla Will, Vancouver

Fresh

Best of Division and Best Adult Horticulture Trophy: Sharon Marble, Vancouver

Celebrating Jobs

Best of Division and Design Trophy Adult: K. Henderson, Portland, Oregon

Landscape Ornamentals Shrub and Tree

Best of Division: Sharon Kitashima, Battle Ground

Gladiola

Linda Hoffman, Ridgefield

Ornamental Grass

Rick Boehm, Amboy

Vines

Debi O’dell, Brush Prairie

Horticulture Collections

C. Olsen, Battle Ground

Rose

Margret Snitzler, Vancouver

Annuals/Perennials

Larry Smith, Portland, Oregon

Gifts from Garden

Marion Bernards, Ridgefield

Second Show

Judges Choice: Larry Smith, Portland, Oregon

Superintendent Choice: J. Schwartz, Vancouver

Peoples Choice: Jean DeVolt, Kelso

 

OC Vegetable

Apple - Grimes Golden

Best of Division: Penney Smith, Ridgefield

Superintendent Choice: Allison Klemz

Apple - Jonathon

Best of Division: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Judges Choice: Kayleigh Downey, Vancouver

Peoples Choice: Elizabeth Davenport, Battle Ground

Apple - King

Best of Division: Clara Downey, Ridgefield

 

Aug. 8

Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards

Agriculture and Education Winner: Junior Livestock Auction

Educational Display winner: OC Clothing

Agricultural - Special Award winner: Antique Equipment

Best Theme Award Winner: Mt. Valley Grange

 

4-H Llama

Fitting and Showing

Overall Champion: Alison England, La Center

Overall Reserve Champion: Allara Jenks

Jr. Champion: Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie

Jr. Reserve Champion: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe

Int. Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Int. Reserve Champion: Allara Jenks, Vancouver

Sr. Championi: Allison England, La Center

Sr. Reserve Champion: Katilyn Murray, Hockinson

 

Judging

Sr. Champion: Alison England, La Center

Sr. Reserve Champion: Tamzen VanHorn, Yacolt

Sr. Best Oral Reasons: Dayna Hines, La Center

Int. Champion: Samuel Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Int. Reserve Champion: Levi Heaston, Camas

Int. Oral Reasons: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Jr. Champion: Aimee England, La Center

Jr. Reserve Champion: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Jr. Oral Reasons: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

 

Handler

Jr. Champion: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Jr. Reserve Champion: Isabella Pieri, Battle Ground

Int. Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Int. Reserve Champion: Allara Jenks, Vancouver

Sr. Champion: Dayna Hines, La Center

Sr. Reserve Champion: Alison England, La Center

 

Costume

Judges Award: Lillie Cierley, Kalama; Jasmine Romero, Vancouver; Aimee England, La Center

Best of Show: Dayna Hines, La Center

Special Award: McKenna Isenhara, Vancouver; Reese Stevenson, Vancouver

 

Trail Obstacle - Advance

Jr. Champion: Isabella Pieri, Battle Ground

Jr. Reserve Champion: Isabella Pieri, Battle Ground

Int. Champion: Seth Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Int. Reserve Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Sr. Champion: Dayna Hines, La Center

Sr. Reserve Champion: Morgane Starke, Vancouver

 

Trail Obstacle - Novice

Jr. Champion: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Jr. Reserve Champion: Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie

Int. Champion: William Starke, Vancouver

Sr. Champion and Sr. Reserve Champion: Alison England, La Center

 

Public Relations - Advance

Sr. Champion and Sr. Reserve Champion: Dayna Hines, La Center

Int. Champion: Allara Jenks, Vancouver

Jr. Champion, Jr. Reserve Champion: Isabella Pieri, Battle Ground

 

Public Relations - Novice

Jr. Champion and Jr. Reserve Champion: Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie

Int. Champion: Cameron Cabe, Vancouver

Int. Reserve Champion: Reese Stevenson, Vancouver

Sr. Champion and Sr. Reserve Champion: Alison England, La Center

 

4-H Sewing Judging Activity

Sr. Champion: Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground

Sr. Reserve Champion: Emily Graham, La Center

Sr. Best Oral Reasons: Hannah Graham, La Center

Int. Champion: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield

Int. Reserve Champion: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield

Int. Best Oral Reasons: Mia Achziger, La Center

Jr. Champion: Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield

Jr. Reserve Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield

Jr. Oral Reasons: Elizabeth Galli, Vancouver

 

4-H Dogs Obedience

Sr. Veteran Grand Champion: Megan Dollar, Vancouver

Sr. Novice Grand Champion: Sierra Story, Vancouver

Sr. Novice Reserve Champion: Ayden Gardner, Battle Ground

Sr. Pre-Novice Reserve Champion: McKenna Hobson, Vancouver

 

4-H Dogs Showmanship

Sr. Brace Grand Champion: Megan Dollar, Vancouver

Sr. Brace Reserve Champion: Taylor Carey, Battle Ground

 

4-H Kitchen

Salad

Red: Payton Niell, Ridgefield

Beverage

Participation: Willow Robinson, Ridgefield; Cecilia Robinson, Ridgefield; Andrew Hansen, Vancouver

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.