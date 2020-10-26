Many traditional Halloween celebrations could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19, according to the public health officials. However, residents can help keep themselves, their loved ones and the community healthy by making small but significant changes to celebrations.
Clark County Public Health reminds community members that COVID-19 activity is increasing in Clark County. The department mentioned that the safest way to celebrate Halloween is at home with the people you live with. New ways to celebrate could include a scavenger hunt with treats hidden around the house or outside the home, decorating the living space or patio or watching scary movies and dressing up in costumes while hosting a virtual costume contest with friends.
Halloween celebrations such as parties, trick-or-treating in large groups or going on hay and tractor rides with strangers pose a high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to Public Health.
“Halloween may feel a little different this year, but with little care and creativity, we can all celebrate the holiday safely,” Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick said.
Trips to the pumpkin patch pose a higher risk for virus transmission than activities at home. If you plan to visit a pumpkin patch, keep these safety tips in mind:
• Wear a face covering.
• Keep your distance. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.
• Use hand sanitizer after touching shared surfaces, such as handrails and wheelbarrows.
• Avoid crowded activities that don’t allow for physical distancing.
• If you’re feeling sick, stay home.
Large groups of trick-or-treaters going door to door can pose a high risk for virus transmission. If you plan to take children trick-or-treating this year, take these steps to make the experience safer:
• Keep the group limited to members of your household.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people in other groups.
• Incorporate a snug cloth face covering into your costume. Plastic costume masks are not suitable replacements.
• Wash your hands before and after trick-or-treating. Bring hand sanitizer to use while trick-or-treating.
• Don’t touch your face with unwashed hands.
• If you’re feeling sick, stay home.
People who plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters can also take steps to make the visits safer:
• Create grab bags of treats, rather than having kids dig through a communal bowl of treats.
• Set treats on a table outside and greet visitors from a lawn chair at least 6 feet away. Or try a creative approach, like sliding candy down a long tube.
• Use little pumpkins or other markers on the ground to help visitors stay at least 6 feet apart.
