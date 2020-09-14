A new apartment complex for those ages 62 and up is expected to open next month in Salmon Creek.
Managed by locally-based The Management Group, The Trails at Salmon Creek features 94 units ranging in size from studios to two-bedroom apartments. According to Property Manager Kelsey McNeal, the rental prices start at $915 for a studio and cap out at $1,485 for a two-bedroom.
Located at 13816 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver, the complex is 1 mile from Legacy Southwest Medical Center, The Vancouver Clinic and other medical facilities. The central location in Salmon Creek is also near grocery stores, the Interstate 5 corridor and local outdoor recreation, such as walking trails. McNeal said the building is also in a “nice residential area” making it more quiet and relaxing.
The four-story building houses most of the complex’s amenities, rooms and more. McNeal said the building has a main entrance, interior hallways with indoor rooms dedicated to trash and mail so residents don’t need to leave the building to do their daily chores.
Along with this, the building features dining rooms, a community center, a fitness center and more. According to McNeal, residents can reserve a dining room for events with family and host potlucks with their friends. In the fitness center, residents can find a full gym with weights, ellipticals and yoga space.
Outside of the complex, residents will have a dog spa complete with a “bark park”
McNeal said the center is aiming to be very community oriented with events once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The center plans to host a community “friendsgiving” in the fall to bring the complex together. Residents can bring their favorite family recipe as a side dish to accompany the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
The community center will also host events such as football viewing parties, arts and craft projects (in the center’s dedicated craft room) and a summer barbeque. Once residents start moving into the apartments, McNeal said The Management Group plans to ask residents what events they would like to see in the community and plan events accordingly.
As for why The Management Group wanted to keep the apartments restricted to the 62-and-up community, McNeal said many of the residents can end up being single and individual occupants looking for a sense of community.
Couples, along with the single occupants, can find a sense of community in a complex that is restricted to peers their age.
“The residents are looking to live around people that are in the same time of life as them,” McNeal said. “They’re looking for that community aspect.”
While located near medical facilities and grocery stores, McNeal emphasized that the community and complex is not an assisted living home. The complex is just like any other apartment complex, the only difference being the age restriction.
Each room in the complex comes furnished with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen as well as being connected to central heating and air conditioning. Residents are responsible for rent plus electricity and gas. Garbage, sewer and water are included in rent prices.
Those interested in the complex can find out more information online at trailsatsalmoncreek.com or by giving the front office a call at (360) 605-8976.
