Maple Grove first day
Buy Now

Students at Maple Grove Elementary School in Battle Ground say goodbye to their parents before beginning their first day of school last year.

 Photo by Dan Trujillo

First day of school

• Battle Ground Public Schools Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Woodland Public Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 27

(Sept. 3 for kindergarten)

• La Center School District

 Wednesday, Aug. 28

• Hockinson School District

 Wednesday, Aug. 28

• Green Mountain School district Wednesday, Aug. 28 

• Ridgefield School District

Thursday, Aug. 29

• Football starts Friday, Sept. 6

Events going on before the first day of school in Battle Ground

Primary Schools 

Captain Strong 

Ice cream social, Aug. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m. 

Daybreak 

Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m. 

Glenwood Heights

Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 5–6:30 p.m.

Maple Grove K-8

Welcome Back Night, Aug. 22, 5–6:30 p.m. 

Pleasant Valley

Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 4:30–6 p.m.

Tukes Valley

Kindergarten Orientation, Aug. 22, 5–5:30 p.m., in the cafeteria

K-4 Open House, Aug. 22, 5:30–6:30 p.m., in classrooms

Yacolt

Ice Cream Social/Curriculum Night, Aug. 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. 

Middle Schools 

Amboy

Fifth Grade Curriculum/Welcome Back Night, Aug. 22, 5–6 p.m.

Fifth Grade Band Night, Aug. 22, 6–7 p.m.

Welcome Back Night for Grades 6-8, Aug. 29, 5–6:30 p.m. 

Chief Umtuch

Ice Cream Social/Back to School Night, Aug. 21, 4:30–6 p.m. 

Daybreak

Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m. 

Laurin

Fifth Grade Only: Meet the Teacher and drop off supplies, Aug. 22, 7:30–8 a.m. 

Curriculum Night (all grades), Sept. 12, 5:30–7 p.m. 

Pleasant Valley

Open House, Aug. 22, 4:30–6 p.m. 

Tukes Valley

Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m. 

High Schools 

Battle Ground — Freshmen Day Orientation, Aug. 26, 8:30–11:30 a.m.

Prairie — Freshmen Day Orientation, Aug. 26, 8:30–11:30 a.m. 

CAM Academy — Ice Cream Social, Aug. 28, 1–2:30 p.m. 

Events going on before the first day of school in Ridgefield

Tuesday, Aug. 28 — Camp Spudder for freshmen and all other students new to Ridgefield High School.

Events going on before the first day of school in La Center

La Center United is hosting a back to school supply event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at La Center Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.