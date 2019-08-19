First day of school
• Battle Ground Public Schools Tuesday, Aug. 27
• Woodland Public Schools
Tuesday, Aug. 27
(Sept. 3 for kindergarten)
• La Center School District
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Hockinson School District
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Green Mountain School district Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Ridgefield School District
Thursday, Aug. 29
• Football starts Friday, Sept. 6
Events going on before the first day of school in Battle Ground
Primary Schools
Captain Strong
Ice cream social, Aug. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Daybreak
Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Glenwood Heights
Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 5–6:30 p.m.
Maple Grove K-8
Welcome Back Night, Aug. 22, 5–6:30 p.m.
Pleasant Valley
Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 4:30–6 p.m.
Tukes Valley
Kindergarten Orientation, Aug. 22, 5–5:30 p.m., in the cafeteria
K-4 Open House, Aug. 22, 5:30–6:30 p.m., in classrooms
Yacolt
Ice Cream Social/Curriculum Night, Aug. 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Middle Schools
Amboy
Fifth Grade Curriculum/Welcome Back Night, Aug. 22, 5–6 p.m.
Fifth Grade Band Night, Aug. 22, 6–7 p.m.
Welcome Back Night for Grades 6-8, Aug. 29, 5–6:30 p.m.
Chief Umtuch
Ice Cream Social/Back to School Night, Aug. 21, 4:30–6 p.m.
Daybreak
Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Laurin
Fifth Grade Only: Meet the Teacher and drop off supplies, Aug. 22, 7:30–8 a.m.
Curriculum Night (all grades), Sept. 12, 5:30–7 p.m.
Pleasant Valley
Open House, Aug. 22, 4:30–6 p.m.
Tukes Valley
Back to School Night, Aug. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
High Schools
Battle Ground — Freshmen Day Orientation, Aug. 26, 8:30–11:30 a.m.
Prairie — Freshmen Day Orientation, Aug. 26, 8:30–11:30 a.m.
CAM Academy — Ice Cream Social, Aug. 28, 1–2:30 p.m.
Events going on before the first day of school in Ridgefield
Tuesday, Aug. 28 — Camp Spudder for freshmen and all other students new to Ridgefield High School.
Events going on before the first day of school in La Center
La Center United is hosting a back to school supply event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at La Center Church.
