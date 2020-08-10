The Battle Ground Public Schools Board of Directors has selected Jackie Maddux to fill the District 5 director position. The position was left vacant after board member Tina Lambert resigned earlier this year. Maddux was one of five candidates the board interviewed and considered. She was sworn in at the Battle Ground school board meeting on Monday, June 22.
Maddux has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Warner Pacific College and is an accounting manager for Clark Public Utilities. She and her family have lived in the Battle Ground Public Schools District since 2008 and all four of her children attended BGPS schools and graduated from Prairie High School.
“Having served on both sports and general booster club boards at Prairie High School for many years, I’ve seen the positive impact community support and volunteering has for students,” Maddux said in a news release. “Now that my children have graduated, I want to serve in a larger capacity and give back to the community that I call home. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn and continue to make BGPS a great place for students.”
Maddux's appointment to the board will be through November 2021. The position will be up for election for a four-year term at that time. Maddux's appointment brings the board to full capacity.
Battle Ground Public Schools is one of the largest geographic districts in the state. The district supports more than 13,000 students in 18 schools, including seven primary schools, six middle schools, two comprehensive high schools, one 3-12 academy, one alternative high school, and one online/at-home learning support program.
