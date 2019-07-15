Watermelon
Logan Erstamer smiles for the camera after winning the watermelon eating contest for five-year-olds.
Talent search
Two Harvest Days attendees enjoy the “Harvest Days Talent Search” during the 1997 Harvest Days celebration. 
Case
Marvin Case, The Reflector’s former owner and current publisher emeritus, speaks with members of Apogee’s Tavern from Renton. 
Talent show
Performances were open to all at the Harvest Days talent show.
Tug-of-war
Members of the Bridge Building Supply tug-of-war team nearly fall during a past Harvest Days Celebration.

