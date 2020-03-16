Community Home Health and Hospice is set to hold six free education events throughout 2020 for its Living Fully series. The seminars are split into three topics that aim to prepare people for the end of their lives. Topics include end of life care, recomposition burial and making a signed healthcare power of attorney and living will.
First in the series is “New Rules for End of Life Care: a film from Barbara Karnes.” The film will explain the difference between caring for someone who is in recovery and one who is approaching the end of their life. American hospice pioneer Barbara Karnes will hold a question and answer session after both showings of the film. Showings will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at the Seasons of Hope Grief Center, 3102 NE 134th St, Vancouver, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, in Conference Room A at Community Home Health and Hospice, 1035 11th Ave., Longview.
Washington’s new burial option of recomposition will be the focus of the second seminar in the series hosted by Recompose’s Anna Swenson. Starting on May 1, Washingtonians will have the choice of recomposition burial. The first organization to offer this new burial option is Recompose in Seattle, so they’re sending their expert, Anna Swenson, down to explain how compost burials work and to answer any questions. This event will be on one day only, Sunday, Aug. 16, but with two separate times and locations:12:30 to 2 p.m. at Seasons of Hope and 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room A at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview.
Last up in the series is “Make a Healthcare Power of Attorney and Living Will in One Hour” with attorney Meredith Long. This working session will teach you what to do and make planning an estate seem less intimidating. At the end of the hour, attendees will have completed a healthcare power of attorney and a living will. The first seminar is 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Seasons of Hope with the second seminar on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview.
