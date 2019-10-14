Fall is underway and the months of winter are quickly approaching, meaning it’s almost time to get started finding that perfect gift or gifts for family members and friends. Get a jump start on Christmas shopping by browsing through a variety of unique and handmade gifts at several area bazaars starting the end of October. Many bazaars are held in November and December leading up to Christmas. Proceeds made at most bazaars benefit area charities and nonprofit organizations.
Here is a list of upcoming 2018 bazaars in the Clark County area:
BGAA FALL ART SALE
BG Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground, Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20th, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dozens of artists. Give the gift of fine art this year! Paintings, prints, photography, mosaics, ceramics, jewelry and more.
18TH ANNUAL BETHEL HOLIDAY BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE
Saturday, Oct. 26, 9am - 4pm, 12919 NE 159th St., Brush Prairie. Gifts and Goodies galore! Lunch available * free coffee for all shoppers! Call (360) 892-4231 for more info.
MRS. STITCHES BAZAAR
Friday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., 13209 NE 119th St., Brush Prairie, WA. Beautiful wreaths, planter & furniture, homemade key chains, gnomes, dolls, baby items & cards. New tanks, shoes & slippers. Fresh cinnamon & pumpkin rolls, pulla bread & Christmas decor! Boutique of gently used clothing too! Free coffee & cider.
ANTLER AND ARROW BAZAAR
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. & Nov 2, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. 18100 NE 167th Ave., Brush Prairie, WA. Too much to list! We are leather & fiber crafters, sewing enthusiasts, artists & upscale resellers. We’ve been creating, collecting & crafting so you can decorate your home, accessorize yourself & family, plus find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!
44TH ANNUAL CRAFTS UNLIMITED HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE
Nov. 1 & 2, Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. -4 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 426 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver. Enjoy our juried show with quality crafts and fine artspainting, pottery, glass, fabric arts, Santas, soaps, snowmen, ornaments, jewelry, antiques and more. Live music. Accepting Visa and MC. Donation of canned foods accepted for Food Bank. Jennifer Pratt-Walter, (360) 693- 4715 craftsunlimitedshow.blogspot.com.
HOLLY BAZAAR 2019
Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Battle Ground Kiwanis, 422 SW 2nd Ave. Please join for our 9th annual bazaar! Handmade & upcycled furniture, gorgeous boutique clothing for all candles, knick knacks, calendars, holiday & home decor galore, all local artisans.
LADYBUG BAZAAR
Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., BGHS Gyms, 300 N Parkway, Battle Ground. 188 spaces. Handmade arts & crafts, decor, jewelry, toys and more. Lunch available. Optional Food Bank donations. No strollers, please. Sponsored by GFWC since 1967.
CHRISTMAS AT THE LODGE EMBLEM
#473 BAZAARSaturday, Nov 2, 9am- 4pm. Vancouver Elks Lodge #823, 11605 SE McGillivary Blvd., Vancouver, WA. Crafts, Christmas gifts, jewelry, baked goods & more. Crafters & Vendors needed, emailnhnicholson@yahoo.com
WOOL & FEATHER BAZAAR
Friday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m.- 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m- 3p.m., 16600 NE 92nd Ave., Battle Ground. We are Back at a new location in a large barn in Meadowglade! Home decor and Essential oils. Furniturehandmade, mid-century and rustic. Unique baby and toddler items, upscale second-hand clothing! Hot chili and salad Friday night and Saturday for lunch! Bakery and coffee!
Hanukkah & Holiday Bazaar
Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 am - 3:30 pm, Congregation Kol Ami, 7800 NE 119th St, Vancouver, WA. Hanukah supplies and gifts, Judaica, January 5th Designs handmade cards, Beadtography jewelry & braille art, Herb’s Daughter soaps/lotions, Pin-less Pin, BB&T beads & ornaments, Manja pasta & sauces, SoulBeautiful glass, AKCimages. Plus snacks, matzo ball soup, bagel plate, baked goods. Come by and visit us!
WOODLAND EAST MHC HOLIDAY BAZAAR
369 Gun Club Rd., Woodland, WA. Clubhouse, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 9, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Lots of homemade/handmade items, Thirty one, Scentsy, Paparazzi Jewelry, Pottery and more. Come join us for a fun day of shopping.
CHURCH MOUSE BAZAAR & SWEET SHOPPE
Nov. 8 & 9 Friday, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14208 NE 249th St., Battle Ground. One checkout for all purchases. Vendors (360) 798-9871.
CDA HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Saturday., Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8701 NE 119th St., Vancouver, 98662. Festive event will feature unique holiday gifts, plus Christmas Shoppe. Lunch and home-baked goods for purchase. Purchase raffle tickets for a beautiful quilt and other fabulous prizes. For information contact Judi at (360) 666-6025 or cda.holidaybazaar@gmail.com
HANDMADE & VINTAGE HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chief Umtuch Middle School PTO, 700 NW 9th St., Battle Ground, WA. The Chief Umtuch Middle School PTO in Battle Ground welcomes both adult & student vendors to our first ever handmade & vintage holiday bazaar. We will have over 65 vendors showcasing handmade or vintage items. We will also have live music from our band, hourly raffles, a holiday wreath sale & Megan’s Snack Shack will be onsite for some delicious food. Admission is free. Please join us! Please note this is not a Battle Ground School District sponsored event.
HOCKINSON HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hockinson High School, 16819 NE 159th St., Brush Prairie. Featuring local artists and vendors with a wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, purses, rustic décor, bath and body, just to name a few. You don’t want to miss this one--and just in time for the holiday shopping. Carolee McAfee, Carolee.mcafee@hocksd.org. Hockinsonboosters.com
FARGHER LAKE GRANGE HOLIDAY BAZAAR!
Saturday, Nov. 23, 9-4. 37813 NE Wiehl Road, La Center, WA 98629, off 503. Raffle, baked goodies, all handmade items from local artists. Our junior grange will have wood products for sale. Rummage sale in the back room. Tables availablevickg@tds.net
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Parish Holiday Bazaar
Saturday, Nov. 23, 11am-5pm. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 4701 NW Franklin St., Vancouver, First annual Holiday Bazaar featuring vendors selling hand-crafted items, your favorite local home businesses, and baked goods. Vendor tables still available emailtracyhncck@yahoo.com for more info. We look forward to seeing you there!
ST. PHILIP HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE CRAFT BAZAAR
Sat., Nov. 23, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Philip Parish Hall, 430 Bozarth Ave., Woodland. Local crafters with handmade items, gift baskets galore, jewelry, seasonal gifts, Heavenly Fudge, plus raffle items. Tommy Tsunami’s White Chicken Chili will be available. Tables available for $25. Potential vendors should contact Melanie Walsh at (360) 606-3461.
Prairie High School Bands’ Yuletide Bazaar
Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prairie High School, 11311 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA. One of the largest and oldest bazaars in Clark County with over 200 tables. Quality handcrafted dolls, doll clothing, jewelry, stained glass, woodwork, ceramics, porcelain, pottery, wreaths, flowers, quilts, blankets, ornaments, soaps, bath works, art prints, paintings, needlework, homemade jams, pillows, honey, and many more one-of-a-kind items. Thousands of ideas for all of your holiday, gift-giving, and home decorating needs. Come spend the day with us! Enjoy our delicious baked potatoes, taco salad bar, and snack bar, served all day. No Admission Fee. Donations for North County Community Food Bank Appreciated! Information (503) 482-9248.
COUNTRY GOSPEL PRAISE ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Sunday, Dec. 1, 9am- 4pm, Center Point, 11117 NE 189th St., Battle Ground, WA. Christmas gift items. Handcrafted items. Homemade desserts, candy. Direct sales vendors, scentsy, pampering products, creams, lotions & lots more.
HOCKINSON COMMUNITY CHURCH 3RD ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
Saturday, Dec, 7, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., 15918 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie. This event features vendors selling hand-crafted items and high-quality branded products. Email ladiesministry@hockinson.org for additional information.
LA CENTER HOLIDAY BAZAAR!
Sat, Dec 7, 9-3. La Center High School Gym, 725 Highland Road, La Center, WA 98629. Free admission! Unique, hand-crafted items for sale by over 100 local vendors. Christmas decorations & gifts, jewelry, various knitted & crocheted items, jewelry, photography, metal & wood crafts, soaps, nuts, jam, candy, honey, & much more! Music performed by LC students. Lunch and treats available in Santa’s Kitchen. For more information, please contact lacentermusic@yahoo.com.
MINNEHAHA CHURCH CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 3217 NE 54th St., Vancouver. Quality handmade gifts.
CANDY CANE EXPRESS HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tukes Valley School, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground 98604. Little Shoppers-Bring your kids to secret shop with bazaar helpers. Holiday Bazaar- Full gym, cafeteria, and commons of vendors selling variety of items and gifts. Scholastic book fair. Table space available. Contact Amber Peldo, (360) 921-5708 or tukesvalleypto@gmail.com
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
Saturday, Dec. 7 , 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firm Foundation Christian School, 1919 SW 25th Ave., Battle Ground. School fundraiser. 40+ vendors selling handcrafted and unique items. Vendor inquiriesKarla Merritt, ffcsbazaar@gmail.com.
FARM GALS HOLIDAY MARKET
Friday, Dec. 6, 4 - 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 - 4 p.m., 14737 NE 159th St., Brush Prairie, WA. Hosted by Half Moon Farm and featuring Garden Delights Herb Farm. Handcrafted and locally homegrown gifts. Honey, culinary herb blends, herbal teas, beeswax candles, soap, gift baskets, herbal pet products, recycled fused glass art, baked goodies and garden art. Get your last minute holiday shopping done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.