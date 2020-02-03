Picking out a bouquet of flowers for your special someone can make the holiday of love a little stressful.
Main Street Floral Company in Battle Ground can keep you covered and keep it local.
“We have exclusive offers that we’re doing this year,” said Marilyn Moeser, owner of Main Street Floral Company. “One is a really pretty arrangement in a keepsake mason jar that comes with a box of chocolates … Another one is a dozen roses, a balloon and a box of truffles … And the last one is three roses in a vase with a box of chocolates.”
Moeser said the reason behind having three separate bundles at three separate prices was the understanding that not everyone can afford high-end floral arrangements.
“We wanted to try and get a price range for everybody,” she said. “It’s just our way of giving people a little bit of an extra incentive to come by and get their flowers.”
Moeser opened up Main Street Floral Company in March of 2008 after spending most of her young life around botanicals and being an apprentice at a flower shop in downtown Portland. Her life partner, Ty McKay, joined her at the company in 2012.
“That’s when we became the only shop and business really got a lot busier,” Moeser said after mentioning how Battle Ground used to have three floral shops.
In 2018, Main Street Floral Company moved to the south side of Main Street after finding that her old 1,300-square-foot business space was “too small” and her and McKay “needed the extra retail room.”
Along with the three Valentine’s Day exclusive offers, Moeser said the shop is able to accommodate customers to the best of their abilities if they aren’t a fan of the traditional roses.
“Not everyone likes the traditional color scheme for Valentine’s Day. So, you can come in and order a spring bouquet that’s just a multitude of colors,” she said. “You can also order other color roses besides just red. We have quite an assortment of different colors.”
Along with bouquets, Main Street Floral Company offers a variety of bulbed plants that can eventually be transferred to a garden or porch. Moeser also plans to be open a little earlier and stay open a little later for the three days before the holiday of love.
