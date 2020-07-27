The Repair Clark County program is relaunching in a limited way with a tool sharpening event on Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2. The event is taking place at Pomeroy Farm (20902 NE Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt) as a part of the Farm Days event.
Those wishing to get their tools sharpened are asked to sign a digital liability and media release form (bit.ly/2CJ3q7C) and a safety precautions form (bit.ly/2CNRoKn). Registration for the free event is required and available at bit.ly/3jBiJzW.
While the official item limit is three, Repair Clark County said clients can bring as many items as they want sharpened and the program will work to sharpen as many as they can in the time given.
