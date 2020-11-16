With the number of COVID-19 infections at their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, Thanksgiving is going to look a little different this year, and Meals on Wheels is no different.
Because of the pandemic, Meals on Wheels People will not be delivering meals on Thanksgiving day. Rather, all homebound seniors who request a holiday meal will receive one earlier in the week along with their regular weekly meal delivery.
However, the program wants to ensure that no senior will be lonely on Thanksgiving Day and is recruiting 500 volunteers to make calls to homebound elderly on Thanksgiving as a part of it’s Friendly Chats Program. As of the beginning of November, the organization was in need of 200 more volunteers.
The Meals on Wheels People launched the Friendly Chat Program earlier this year as it moved to a safer once-a-week, no-contact delivery model. While the new model was efficient and safer, it also reduced the face-to-face contact with delivery drivers. The organization recruited more than 1,000 volunteers to make calls to homebound particiaptns once or twice a week just to chat and thousands of elderly have registered for the program that has proven to be popular.
Those interested in volunteering for the program can send an email to julie.piperfinley@mowp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.