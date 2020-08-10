The Battle Ground Education Foundation (BGEF) recently donated $20,000 to Battle Ground Public Schools for the purchase of Chromebooks computers and software licences. Battle Ground Public Schools provides Chromebooks to each and every student through it’s one-to-one computing initiative.
The $20,000 donation was made possible thanks to a grant from the Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation. The mission of the Price Foundation is to improve education, health and historic preservation in Clark and Cowlitz counties by recognizing unfulfilled needs and funding projects to make a difference. The BGEF has a sole mission of supporting Battle Ground Public Schools and has donated to literacy programs, the Family and Community Resource Center, unified sports programs, and more.
More information about the Battle Ground Education Foundation is online at bgef.org
