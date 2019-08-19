Parents and guardians should remember that good attendance leads to good student performance. Poor attendance affects students at every age, from kindergarten through high school, potentially causing them to remain behind academically for their entire school career.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as a student who misses 18 days of school in a single school year, including both excused and unexcused absences.
“Missing only 10 percent of school days, just two days every couple of weeks for a total of 18 throughout the year, makes it harder for younger students, in particular, to learn basic skills like mathematics and reading,” Woodland Public Schools Truancy Specialist Stacy Mouat said. “By sixth grade, absenteeism is a leading sign that a student may drop out of high school.”
Below is a list of tips on creating a consistent schedule for your student along with other helpful advice for keeping kids interested in school:
• Talk about school in a positive way. Share fun stories about your own past experiences with school, teachers and staff with your kids.
• Start early. Begin a more routine and structured schedule the week before the first day of school. Children thrive when they know what to expect with fewer adjustments at one time.
• Visit the school during drop in/open house. Open houses ease anxiety for both children and adults by making the school environment familiar and introducing students to their teachers.
• Demonstrate your confidence in your student. Assure your child that you are confident they will become an amazing student and that they are ready to handle the independence that comes with attending school. If you believe in them and they know it, they will be confident and secure in no time.
• Make sure your students get plenty of sleep. Sleepy kids have much less ability to handle new or stressful situations. The importance of getting enough sleep cannot be overstated.
• Make sure students eat breakfast and lunch. Balanced nutrition really sets children up with the stamina needed for a full school day. A healthy breakfast and a nutritious lunch make a significant difference for young learners.
• Remember to relax. Make the first morning of school low-key and positive. Setting the tone right from the morning will help students remain calm and collected for the entire day.
• Model confident and positive behaviors. As the adult, you can model confidence and a positive attitude about the first school day. Although it may be difficult and emotional for parents to separate from their child, children need to know you will be okay. Try not to cry in front of your child as they board the bus or when you drop them at school. Most tears from children on the first day of school are a result of the parents showing strong emotion. This is completely understandable, but do the best acting job you can. Separating quickly helps both parents and students stay calm and positive.
School staff are looking out for you and your students. The school will call you if there are any issues or if your child is really struggling. Woodland Public Schools have a fantastic team of teachers and staff who are ready and skilled at assisting children with their transition to school. Your young learner is truly loved and will be cared for during their time at school.
— Woodland Public Schools
