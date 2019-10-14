Free Fall Carnival Saturday, Oct. 26
Meet up with friends and family at the Fargher Lake Grange, 37813 NE Wiehl Road, La Center for the yearly Fall Free Carnival. From 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, games such as fishing, lily pad landing and putt-putt golf will be available to choose from. The winner of each game can choose to get candy, a prize or Boo Bucks special event currency to be used at a prize table. Later in the night, the grange will host a cupcake walk and the winners get cupcakes.
While the carnival is free, Fargher Lake Grange asks attendees to bring a can of food for donation to the North Clark County Food Bank for the annual food drive. For more information, contact zkzimm@gmail.com
Halloween Fright Night Thursday, Oct. 31
Battle Ground’s “spooktacular” annual event Halloween Fright Night is back for another year. From 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, family and friends are welcomed to gather at the Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground, for a night full of games, prizes and treats.
In addition to Halloween-themed carnival games geared toward younger kids, the Battle Ground High School Drama Club Boosters is hosting the Haunted Hollow for those over the age of 10. After a night of fun, groups can get back together for a “barely-scary story for all ages” at Halloween story time.
Halloween Fright Night is entirely free and run by volunteers and the Battle Ground Parks and Recreation Department. Local businesses are encouraged to hand out candy and engage with event participants, which topped 1,700 last year. For more information, contact mattie.buckmiller@cityofbg.org
ilani Costume Contest Thursday, Oct. 31
ilani is hosting a “masks off” halloween party throughout the casino at 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, on Halloween night. Registration for the contest takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the ilani Meeting and Entertainment Center, with the contest finale at 9 p.m. in the Muze Lounge. Winners for the contest will be sharing a prize of $12,000 with three categories: scariest, funniest and best couple or group. Winners of each category will receive $2,000 cash with second and third each receiving $1,000.
It is free to register for the contest; however, masks are not allowed at the “masks off” event. Those in the contest are also required to be 21 years of age or older and a Momentum Member. After the contest, stick around for Harmonious Funk, a Northwest-based R&B dance band.
Roaring 20s Saturday, Nov. 2
Fun isn’t prohibited at Ridgefield’s November First Saturday celebration, “Roaring 20s with Wine.” Join other wine lovers and flapper-girls at Overlook Park, Ridgefield, as the park is transformed into a “jazz-filled speakeasy” under large canopies with heaters and chandeliers.
Live music from Adagio Soul and Re-Birthing the Cool will help set the 1920s atmosphere with jazz, dancing and pearls. A wide variety of local “Giggle Water” (wine) will be offered at the event for tasting and by the glass. Games, prizes and food from vendors will be offered at the event as people show their best Roaring 20’s attire.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of the Ridgefield Community Library and their efforts to bring a new library to Ridgefield. Wine tasting tokens will be provided upon admission to the event. One token can be exchanged for a taste and five for a glass of wine.
Tickets for the event are $15 for a single admission, $25 for a double and $45 for four. Each admission comes with a “password” (ticket for entry), a souvenir wine glass and five tasting tokens. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at bit.ly/Ridge
field20s. Pre-sale tickets end on Oct. 31.
