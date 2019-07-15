Cruise the Couve is returning to downtown Vancouver this Saturday, July 20. The event will feature drivers and riders cruising through the city of Vancouver on Main Street between 28th and 6th streets.
The all-day event is different from other cruise-ins as there is no registration.
“We let the cruise be as organic as possible,” cruise lead organizer and CEO of Trapdoor Brewing Bryan Shull said. “We’re just really focused on providing the infrastructure to let these people have a cruise.”
Shull also said businesses in the area will be providing their own deals. However, the cruise and Shull do not track that information as it is not a direct partnership. Gaynor’s Automotive said that they plan to have a beer garden during the cruise at their Mill Plain location.
Cruise the Couve is in its third official year after filling a void when “Cruise the Gut” was canceled back in 2016.
“It’s almost exactly the same thing just different people organizing it,” Shull said. “As the non-profit Cruise the Couve, we provide the infrastructure to make it a safe and clean event.”
Shull said Cruise the Couve pays for on-site police and trash cleanup for the event, as well as paying for the insurance and providing bathrooms along the street. “We provide the infrastructure and the event just kinds of runs itself.”
According to Shull, between spectators and participants, the event is expected to bring about 20,000 people into the City of Vancouver.
