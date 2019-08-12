Two Vancouver events are slated to aid the Hough Foundation and its mission to “open doors to opportunity for all students of Hough School.” The events, Show & Shine and Sip & Stroll, will be taking place back-to-back this Saturday.
Show & Shine is put on by the Slo Poks, a local car club started in 1952. The club has 112 members and started in downtown Vancouver in Luepke Florist. The Slo Poks now hold various charity events and meetups around the area.
Club members expect over 200 cars this year and said there will be a lineup of motor-head vendors as well.
Member Michael Finn said all trophies from the event are handmade by the club. Jack Schultz, a senior member of the club made over 30 this year. Each trophy is sponsored by a business for $75, and they decide which car gets it.
“They’re killer, they’re just over the top,” Finn said of this year’s trophies.
Every penny raised at the event benefits the Hough Foundation. Over the last eight years, the fundraiser has brought in over $10,000 in cash and over $10,000 in school supplies.
“It (the Hough Foundation) was just a really good fit,” Finn said. “We wanted to do something local.”
Finn said the club really enjoys going back to the school once it starts up to see children with school supplies the fundraiser helped pay for.
Sip & Stroll
Going strong for 10 years, Sip & Stroll will feature 33 businesses in uptown and downtown Vancouver such as Uptown Barrel Room, Bleu Door Bakery and Cellar 55 Tasting room. For $35, event-goers get a commemorative wine glass and a wristband that gives them access to the businesses and their offerings of food, snack and drink.
“It’s a fun outdoor summer party,” said Hough Foundation Executive Director Jill Campbell. “It’s a great way for us to give back to the community.”
Campbell expects about 500 people to show up for the event which will also feature live local music throughout the city of Vancouver as people “stroll” up and down the street visiting local businesses.
Campbell said Sip & Stroll is one of the major ways they fund after school programs, rental assistance and teacher salaries.
“Wherever there is a gap, we fill that gap,” she said, adding that some funds go to providing a daily summer camp for the kids at the school.
