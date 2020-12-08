Woodland music students perform concerts virtually

Middle and high school students in Woodland Public Schools performed their fall festival band concerts from a safe and social distance last week. The students and staff voted to take a new approach different from other school districts’ virtual band concerts while also respecting all COVID-19 precautions and rules.
Woodland Public Schools band instructor Bryana Steck worked with the bands at Woodland Middle School and Woodland High School to develop a new way for students to perform fall concerts. The students did not want to follow the approach taken by other districts bands, where the entire band performs simultaneously and broadcasts the music though a digital video call. “Students voted almost unanimously against what has become the typical virtual band performance video,” Steck said in a news release.
Instead, students recorded themselves playing their parts individually while playing along with rehearsal tracks. After recording each part, students submitted recordings to be compiled with their classmates for a single performance.
“Rather than video of the students playing, students had the option of submitting fall images, Halloween holiday pictures, silly selfies, or band memes,” Steck said. “The result is a pair of band concerts unique to Woodland that still maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID.”
Arranging the dozens of individual musical tracks into a single recording required a lot of effort from both students and teachers.
“There was a steep learning curve figuring out how we could all perform together while remaining socially distant,” explained Steck. “However, our band students sound amazing and I’m so proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish these last couple of months in the music department.”
Videos of the performances can be viewed online at youtu.be/uC-2BzALgHE for Woodland Middle School and youtu.be/BT 60bwfc5J0 for Woodland High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.