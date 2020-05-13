The Woodland Public Schools District is thanking many community organizations and individuals helping provide local children with education and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fibre Federal Community Credit Union donated $3,500 to help the district purchase food to feed families in need. Since April, the Woodland Public Schools’ Family Community Resource Center (FCRC) has distributed nearly 40 bags of food for families each week.
“Thanks for Fibre Fedeal’s generous donation, we should be able to continue providing families with food for the remainder of the school year,” FCRC Program Specialist Gabrielle “Gabby” Meador said in a news release.
To help ensure all of the district’s students have the school supplies they need for remote learning, the Woodland Dollar Tree and the SchoolHouse Connection donated to help the district assemble and distribute 60 bags of school supplies for families in the district.
“The amazing support we’ve received helps to bridge some of the gaps caused by this pandemic,” Meador said. “In a time filled with closures and cancellations, it’s wonderful to see the community’s compassion has not been canceled.”
Truck drivers continued to donate snacks and meals that clients refused as a way of thanking Woodland Public Schools for opening Woodland High School as a temporary truck stop and rest facility for long-haul drivers during March and April.
Shawn Fenmore, a driver for Landstar Ranger Trucking, delivered 25 cases of cookies and crackers to the district.
“The cases were considered surplus because their shipping boxes were damaged in transit, however, the product was perfectly intact inside,” Woodland Public Schools’ Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Landrigan said.
Earlier in April, Russell Thomas, a long-haul driver with John Christner Trucking, donated more than a thousand breakfast sandwiches when a client refused the order.
“When Russell heard about our truck stop, he drove up from his last delivery in Vancouver to drop off the food which will help supplement the meals the district provides in its daily food services,” Landrigan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.