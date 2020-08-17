Join Washington State University Master Gardener and Master Food Preserver Helen Redmond from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 for a discussion on basic canning techniques, safety and how to preserve your bountiful garden harvest. Register for free by contacting Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014 ext. 3 for connection information. The 25-minute presentation will be followed by questions about the topic.
