Learn how to properly can and preserve food with classes from the Washington State University Extension program. 

Join Washington State University Master Gardener and Master Food Preserver Helen Redmond from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 for a discussion on basic canning techniques, safety and how to preserve your bountiful garden harvest. Register for free by contacting Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014 ext. 3 for connection information. The 25-minute presentation will be followed by questions about the topic.

