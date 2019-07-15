July 19 and August 16
Join others in the fun dice game of Bunco on the third Friday of every month from 12:30 – 3 p.m. at the Battle Ground Senior Center, 116 NE 3rd Ave., Battle Ground. The cost is $5 per person, per day. The next Bunco days take place July 19 and August 16.
August 9
Catch lunch with the Mad Hatters Club at 11:30 a.m. the second Friday of each month. The club eats at different restaurants around Battle Ground each month. Their next meeting is Friday, August 9 at MOD Pizza, Mill Creek Town Center, 1214 SW Scotton Way, Battle Ground.
August 12
Foodies can enjoy another event with the Senior Potluck Day taking place at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12 at the Battle Ground Senior Center. The event is for those 50 years of age or older and costs $1 per person. Donations are always welcome and there will be a raffle — tickets are three for $1.
August 14
Join others in a Medicare Health Plan Seminar from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at the Battle Ground Community Center. Various medical providers will be giving out Medicare health plan information.
Every Tuesday, Thursday
Do you like card games? Join a group of Pinochle players from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Battle Ground Senior Center for double-deck games of Pinochle. No partner is required to play. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon with a break for dessert at 2 p.m. All are welcome and the cost to attend is $3.
Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Get fit with the senior enhanced fitness program on from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., or 9:45 – 10:45 a.m., on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Battle Ground Community Center. Among other things, the program helps to improve your balance, flexibility and bone density. The program is for those age 60 and up and costs $1 per day.
