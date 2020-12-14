The Clark County Commission on Aging is set to hear from local services providers about the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of older adults at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The commission will also hear about what services and resources are available in our community to help address the issue of isolation.
The meeting will take place in a virtual format via the Webex platform. For information on how to join and participate in a commission Webex meeting, visit clark.wa.gov/community-planning/commission-aging-meetings.
Those giving presentations at the Dec. 16 meeting include Ann Pollock, a registered nurse at Columbia River Mental Health; Lisa Capeloto, development director for CDM Caregiving Services; Dinelli M. Monson, chief medical officer at United Healthcare; and Sheela Tallman, vice president of external affairs at United Healthcare.
In addition to the isolation discussion, the Commission on Aging will recognize David Kelly, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington.
