Christmas Ships on the Columbia (combined fleet)
Thursday, Dec. 5
The Northwest Christmas ships is sending its combined flotilla along the Vancouver Waterfront from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. Each year, the Christmas ship parade averages 55 to 60 boats between the Columbia and Willamette River boat fleets. The vessels will have intricate holiday displays with bright lights for all to enjoy. The fleet will assemble a 7 p.m. and launch at 7:30. The event is free and open to the public.
Clark College Fall Concert
Thursday, Dec. 5
The Clark College Women’s Choral Ensemble and Clark College Chorale are set to perform their fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. The concert takes place at the Vancouver First United Methodist Church, 401 E 33rd St., Vancouver and will include repertoire performed by the musicians of Clark College. The rest of the night will be filled with music and singing and ending with a performance of The First Noel. Admission to the performance is free and open to the public.
Battle Ground
Holiday Luncheon
Thursday, Dec. 5
Festivities for Battle Ground’s annual Holiday Luncheon start at 11 a.m. When the doors open, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the meticulously decorated tables in the Battle Ground Community Center
912 E Main St., Battle Ground
and pick their favorite one. Those with VIP tables are given the opportunity of a 15-minute head start.
The event will showcase donations from local businesses for the holiday raffle along with festive music, food and an interactive photo booth. The holiday luncheon is a way for local businesses to meet with each other and give back to the community. Tickets are $65 per person with pricing available for VIP tables of eight attendees. Register and learn more information at vancou
verusa.com/events/details/battle-ground-holiday-lun
cheon-19369
‘Miracle on 34th Street’
at Magenta Theater
Dec. 6 and 7; Dec. 12,
13 and 14; Dec. 18,
19 and 20
For its last shows of the year, downtown Vancouver’s Magenta Theater is putting on a production of “Miracle on 34th Street.” The cast of 26 will be performing shows every weekend until Dec. 20. Showtimes are 7 p.m. every day of the show with shows at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 as well. Tickets and more information is available at magentatheater.com/page/miracle-34th-street-december-6-21st
Ridgefield Hometown Celebration 20th anniversary
Saturday, Dec. 7
Join local friends and family in celebrating 20 years of Ridgefield’s Hometown Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7. Starting at 9 a.m., downtown Ridgefield will be full of family fun for all ages.
The day of celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Ugly Sweater Fun Run with the Ridgefield Runners. A special prize will be given to the runner with the best ugly sweater. Visit runridgefield.com to register. Those who register before race day will get a discount on admission.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., holiday fun and food will be available at the Holiday Food and Gift Marketplace at Overlook Park. There will be farmer’s market vendors, holiday gifts and decorations, roasted nuts and more. Live music from singing groups and bands made up of students in the Ridgefield School District will fill the tent from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m., attendees can head over to the Ridgefield Community Library for hot cider, cookies and crafts while a used book and gift sale will take place until 4 p.m.
Real, live reindeer will be at Ridgefield Allstate Insurance on the corner of Pioneer Street and Fifth Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., families and friends can get creative with holiday-themed games, crafts and cookie decorating as well as a 20th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt at the Holiday Activity Corner at Tailored Fitness.
Santa will arrive at the Old Liberty Theater at noon. Be sure to bring your camera as he will be available to take photos until 3 p.m. for free.
The Tree Lighting Festival starts at 4:30 p.m. with a holiday dance performance from DanceFusionNW, a community sing-along with Bethel Church and hot chocolate. The tree lighting may also be seen from the adult-only Windy Hills Wine Garden area, which opens at 2 p.m.
All day during the celebration, businesses will be open and decorated. Attendees can tour the Port of Ridgefield with Holiday Trolley Rides with Rudolph from noon to 3 p.m. while the Ridgefield High School Jazz band plays on street corners.
Town of Yacolt
Christmas tree lighting
Saturday, Dec. 7
Get the family together for the Town of Yacolt’s annual Christmas tree lighting downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. The town will be serving hot chocolate, apple cider, coffee and cookies while the Battle Ground High School Jazz Choir sings Christmas carols. Santa will be arriving via firetruck at 4 p.m. and available for photos.
Holiday Fun at Fargher Lake Grange
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8
Meet Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 7. at the Fargher Lake Grange, 37813 NE Wiehl Road, La Center. After the visit, stay for a cup of hot cocoa and some cookies.
Head back to the grange from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, for a free wreath-making event and optional cookie exchange. The grange asks for attendees to bring a wreath frame, wire and cutters as well as any decorations you’d like to add to the wreath. All greenery and instructions will be provided and you will be able to take the wreath home with you. If you’d like to participate in the cookie exchange, bring two dozen cookies to share.
Rocksolid Teen Center Christmas Ships viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Head over to Martel Wealth Advisors, 2001 SE Columbia River Drive, Vancouver, for a night of Christmas Ships on the Columbia. The event is hosted by Rocksolid Teen Center and includes appetizers and desserts from local eateries and one drink ticket. Beer and wine will be available to purchase. Ticekts for the event are $40 and available at rocksolid-teen.com/events-all/
december-10-2019-christmas-ship-viewing-party
Christmas at the Fort
Saturday, Dec. 14
Experience the sights and sounds of the 1840s holiday season at Fort Vancouver. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors are able to view and participate in activities undertaken by residents at the fort during the holiday season. There will be a wreath making, holiday beverages, caroling and more. Fort Vancouver is located at 1001 E 5th St., Vancouver. Tickets are $7 for anyone over the age of 16 and free for those under 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.