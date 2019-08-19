Starting in January 2020, seniors and those with disabilities in Clark County will see major changes to the Property Tax Exemption Program, which is designed to provide tax relief to qualifying home buyers in the state.
The Clark County Assessor’s Office estimates an additional 16,000 people might qualify for the program after changes to the requirements passed in the state Legislature last session.
Starting with 2020 taxes, the core qualifying program recipients are required to own a home as their primary residence and be at least 61 years of age, deemed permanently disabled by the Social Security Administration or have an 80% service-connected rating by the Veterans Administration. Along with this, recipients need to have an annual household income (taxable and non-taxable) of $50,348 or less for the exemption and $58,094 for the deferral.
“I am so pleased to now get to deliver relief to our most vulnerable taxpayers through the increase in income requirements,” Assessor Peter Van Nortwick said in a news release. “We have fought for years to align income levels to the median incomes of our counties to better reflect our local economic environment.”
Van Nortwick encourages anyone interested in learning more about the exemption program or the 2020 changes to contact his office at (564) 397-2391, by email at taxreduction@clark.wa.gov or by visiting the second-floor Joint Lobby in the Public Service Center located at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
“Our offices are committed to ensuring every qualified senior has an opportunity to learn about and apply for the program,” he said in the release.
