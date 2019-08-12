Aug. 1
Open Class Hobbies and Class
Youth under 6
Best of Division: Rylie Govern, Damascus, Oregon. Reserve of Division: Tristian Meyericks, Damascus, Oregon.
Youth 6 to 11 years
Best of Division: Charis Hwang, Vancouver. Reserve of Division: Zachary Muelheim, Battle Ground.
Youth 12 to 17
Best of Division: Emeline Wolff, Woodland. Reserve of Division: Emeline Taylor, Hockinson.
Adults
Best of Division: Gene Will, Vancouver. Reserve of Division: Cynthia Geelan, Woodland.
Master
Best of Division: Bob Horsley, Vancouver. Reserve of Division: Pam Schwartz, Vancouver.
Best Displayed Entry: John Critchfield, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Nelson Holmberg, Vancouver. Most Educational: Michael Altig, Vancouver. Best Displayed Entry Honorable Mention: Sannon Carlson, Vancouver. Best Workmanship: Hal Stevens, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Bob Roski, Vancouver. Most Original: Shana Stewart, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Allison Domingos, Battle Ground. Best Use of Recycled Materials: Dave Coonrad, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Dwight Bartlet, Vancouver. Most Unusual: Nancy Bartlett, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Duke DesRoches, Brush Prairie.
Best Fair Themed: Archer Phillips, Ridgefield. Honorable Mention: Taylor Wagner, Vancouver.
Crafts
Judges Choice: Holly Carstensen, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Lauryn Campbell, Vancouver.
Costruction Toys
Judges Choice: Tyler Dick, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Liam Dailey, Vancouver.
Children’s Artwork
Judges Choice: Cameron Howard, Washougal. Honorable Mention: Malia Frazier, Vancouver.
Woodcraft
Judges Choice: Kathleen Duncan, Ridgefield. Honorable Mention: Toby Schultz, Battle Ground.
Superintendent’s Choice: Crafts
Emeline Wolff, Woodland. Honorable Mention: Dewena Carlson, Ridgefield.
Superintendent’s Choice: Construction Toys
Tyler Hartlauer, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Keith Angell, Portland.
Superintendent’s Choice: Children’s Artwork
Taylor Wagner, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Elizabeth Boguhn, Kalama.
Superintendent’s Choice: Woodcraft
Hal Stevens, Vancouver. Honorable Mention: Kathleen Duncan, Ridgefield.
Aug. 2
Daily Agricultural and Education Display Awards
Educational Display Winner: 4H Shooting Sports
Best Theme 1st Half: 4H Goats
4H Plant Science
Garden Division
Jr. Champion, Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield. Sr. Champion, Emily Graham, La Center. Sr. Reserve Champion, Hannah Graham, La Center. Lily: Jr. Champion, Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield. Carrots: Jr. Reserve Champion, Elizabeth Galli, Vancouver. Hydrangea: Int., Champion, Heather Christenson, Ridgefield. Special Award, Randi Richards, Ridgefield.
Zinnia: Int. Reserve Champion, Marah Klemz, Battle Ground. Bush Beans: Sr. Champion, Caden Peru, Vancouver. Clematis: Sr. Reserve Champion, Clara Smith, Battle Ground.
Tomato: Special Award, Elizabeth Galli, Vancouver. Purple Beans: Superintendent’s Award, Hannah Graham, La Center. Cinnamon Dahlia: Judges Award, Hannah Graham, La Center.
Sewing
Best of Show: Emily Graham, La Center. Sr. Champion: Valerie Schmidt, Battle Ground.
Sr. Reserve Champion: Emily Graham, La Center. Int. Champion: Lucy Crouse, Vancouver.
Int. Reserve Champion: Megan Coder, Battle Ground. Jr. Champion: Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield. Jr. Reserve Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield. Judges Choice: Emily Graham, La Center. Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield. Madeline Coder, Battle Ground. Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield. Megan Coder, Battle Ground. Superintendent’s Choice: Aliza Cummins, Vancouver. Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground. Emily Graham, La Center. Special Award: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield. Emily Graham, La Center. Heather Christenson, Ridgefield. Valerie Schmidt, Battle Ground. Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield. Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield.
9 Blues: Emily Graham, La Center. 8 Blues: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield. Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield. 7 Blues: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield. 5 Blues: Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground. 2 Blues: Aliza Cummins, Vancouver. Lucy Crouse, Vancouver. Blue: Makayla Loose, Battle Ground. Madeline Coder, Battle Ground. Megan Coder, Battle Ground. Heather Christenson, Ridgefield. Grady Gardner, Ridgefield.
Aug. 3
Agricultural and Education Award Winner: MLJ Ranch
Educational Display Winner: WSU Master Food Preservers
Open Class Veggie/Fruit
Youth under 8
Best of Division: Louis Galli, Vancouver
Youth (9-16)
People’s Choice: Elizabeth Davenport, Battle Ground. Best of Division: Elise Christenson, Woodland.
Adult
Superintendent’s Choice: Betty Adamas, Battle Ground. Best of Division: Allison Klemz, Battle Ground. Judges Choice, Dean Bottemiller, Vancouver.
Open Class Needlework
Quilt
Judges Choice - Machine: Ferralyn Chezik, Ridgefield. Judges Choice - Hand: Tomi Hanson, Vancouver. Special Award - Recycle: Tammy Thornton, Ridgefield. Special Award - Youth: Zelda Johnson, Battle Ground. Superintendent’s Award Kathy Schoenborn, Vancouver. Most Points - Senior: Rita Allen, Ridgefield. CCQ Best of Show - Youth: Zelda Johnson, Battle Ground. CCQ Best of Show - Adult: Sue Holmes.
Miscellaneous
Special Award - Youngest: Hailey Maplethorpe, Battle Ground.
Embroidery
Judges Choice - Adult: Mona Ott, Vancouver. Special Award - Oldest: Bernice Bartel, Ridgefield.
Cross Stitch
Judges Choice - Senior: Dale Coffield, Vancouver.
Wall Hanging
Judges Choice - Youth: Emeline Wolff, Woodland. Special Award: Kathy Schoenborn, Vancouver. Most Points - Youth: Mylee Whitney, Vancouver. Mary Burr Award: Kathy Schoenborn, Vancouver.
Afghans
Most Points - Adult: Lori Moss, Vancouver.
Open Class Beekeeping
Superintendent’s Award: Lanny Hammett, Vancouver. Judges Choice: Lynn Cooke, Vancouver. Sweepstakes Award: Bob and Brenda Calvert, Brush Prairie.
Open Class Wool
Hampshire Fleece
Timmi Winthers, Washougal.
Romney Fleece
Sue Kalina, Albany.
Natural Colored Romney
Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.
Suffolk Fleece
Timmi Winthers, Washougal.
Border Leicester Fleece
Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.
Black Border Leicester Fleece
JoAnn Scibek, Battle Ground.
Other Recognized Breed Fleece
Madeline Coder, Battle Ground.
Mkt. Down Fleece
Timmi Winthers, Washougal.
Mkt. Fine Fleece
Cindy Johnson, Adna.
Mkt. Medium Fleece
Brenda Miller, Woodburn, Oregon.
Mkt. Coarse Fleece
Stephanie Booren, Salem, Oregon.
Natural Colored Fine Fleece
Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.
White Ram Fleece
Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.
Natural Colored Ram
Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.
Lamb Fleece Fine
Cindy Johnson, Adna.
Lamb Fleece Medium
Kajsa Winther, Washougal.
Lamb Fleece Coarse
Toni Scholder, Winlock.
Lamb Fleece Down
Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.
Lamb NC Fine
Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.
Lamb NC Medium
Toni Scholder, Winlock.
Lamb NC Coarse
Toni Scholder, Winlock.
Fleece
Grand Champion: Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground. Reserve Grand Champion: Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.
Lamb Fleece
Champion: Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground. Reserve Champion: Toni Scholder, Winlock.
Ram Fleece
Champion: Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground. Reserve Champion: Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.
NC Fleece
Champion: Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground. Reserve Champion: Toni Scholder, Winlock.
Market Fleece
Champion: Timmi Winthers, Washougal. Reserve Champion: Stephanie Booren, Salem, Oregon.
Breed Fleece
Champion: Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground. Reserve Champion: Madeline Coder, Battle Ground.
Aug. 4
Agricultural and Education Award Winner: Open Class Beef
Educational Display Award Winner: Fine Arts - Richard Kilpatrick
Educational - Special Award Winner: Ft. Vancouver Knitters
4-H Fine Arts
Junior Division
Champion: Cheyanne Valitalo, Yacolt. Reserve Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield.
Intermediate
Champion: Summer Richardson, Ridgefield. Reserve Champion: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.
Senior
Champion: Abigail Forrester, Brush Prairie. Reserve Champion: Emily Graham, La Center.
Intermediate (special)
2 Special: Kaitlyn Hann, Vancouver. Special: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield. Summer Richardson, Vancouver. Shannah Forrester, Brush Prairie.
Senior (special)
Jed Mitchell, Brush Prairie.
Junior (special)
Alexander Hadlock, Battle Ground
4-H Creative Arts
Senior
Champion and Reserve Champion: Makayla Loose, Battle Ground. Special: Lily Chamberlain, Camas.
Intermediate
Champion: Collin Horrocks, La Center. Reserve Champion: Booke Jackman, Ariel. Special: Lucy Crouse, Vancouver. Special: Grace Mayhugh, Camas. Kaitlyn Hann, Vancouver.
Junior
Champion: Karoline Loose, Battle Ground. Reserve Champion: Abigail Pierson, Camas. Special: Clara Johnston, Vancouver. Alexander Hadlock, Battle Ground.
4-H Food and Nutrition
Senior
Champion: Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground. Reserve Champion: Sydney Dean, Ridgefield. Blue: Natalie Dean, Ridgefield. Intermediate Champion: Meredith Meats, Vancouver. Reserve Champion: Raegan Boyse, La Center. Blue: Mia Achziger, La Center. Red: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.
4-H Environmental Science
Geology
Champion, Blue: Bailey Anderson, Ridgefield.
International Cross Culture Champion, 3 Blues: Lucca Pfenning, Vancouver. Reserve Champion, Blue: Dario Pfenning, Vancouver.
4-H Engineering and Technology
Woodworking
Champion, Blue: Bailey Anderson, Ridgefield. Reserve Champion, Blue: Talen Graham, Ridgefield. Blue, Red: Grady Gardner, Ridgefield. Blakeley Gardener, Ridgefield.
Welding
Champion, Blue: Bailey Anderson, Ridgefield.
Comp Tech/Service
Superintendent’s Choice, Blue: Evan Fish, Camas. Champion, Blue: Kaydon Holl, Ridgefield. Special Award, Blue: Emilia Oldham, Ridgefield. 4 Blues: Luke Waldo, Ridgefield. 3 Blues: Randi Richards, Ridgefield. Ian Dunning, Ridgefield. 2 Blues: Alama Wood, Amboy. Ethan Oldham, Ridgefield. Nicole Hayes, Vancouver. Lucca Pfenning, Vancouver. Mia Aachzinger, La Center. Sara Baldwin, Battle Ground. Breana Wood, Amboy. Blue: Carys Dunning, Ridgefield. Dylan Dempsey, La Center. Tyler Popham, Vancouver. Emma Waddle, Ridgefield. Raegan Boyse, La Center. McKenna Kessinger, Vancouver. Kiely Fuller, Vancouver. Nick Millett, Ridgefield. Karissa Sorenson, Battle Ground. Willow Robinson, Ridgefield. Tristen Tavison, Brush Prairie. Grace Maybough, Camas. White: Joe Dempsey, La Center.
Open Class Clothing
Sewing - Adult
Superintendent’s Choice: Keith Bellisle, Woodland. Special Award: Dewena Carlson, Vancouver.
Sewing - Junior
Kian Boonabi-Mirfathal, Vancouver. Amiah Langlitz, Battle Ground.
Sewing - Youth
Judges Choice: Jessica Roesch, Vancouver.
Sewing - Senior
Janell Lundgren, Vancouver.
Crochet - Senior
Geri Abbe, Camas. Mary Jo Haslem, Battle Ground.
Youngest Exhibitor Special Award: Vonette Holcomb, Vancouver.
Oldest Exhibitor
Marion Bernards, Ridgefield.
Knitting - Senior
Judges Choice: Deb Loundagin, Amboy. Honorable Mention: Christine Ward, Battle Ground.
Woven - Youth
Nora Longford, Vancouver.
Homespun Yarn
Naomi Royle, Woodland.
Wearable Art
Mary McCarthy, Yacolt.
Education Exhibit
Special Award: Harriot Hatch, Vancouver.
Crochet - Adult
Honorable Mention: Amy Parks, Longview.
Recycled Materials
Elsie Thompson Award: Carol Lindauer, Vancouver.
Open Class Rabbit
Havana
Champion: Grace Jackson, Camas.
New Zealand
Reserve Champion: Maleia Smith, Wahkiacus.
American
Champion and Reserve Champion: Cheyenne Callan, Vancouver.
Open Class Goat Cheese
Soft Fresh
First: Kathie Wheeler, Ariel. Second: Jennifer Popham, Vancouver. Third: Brenda Yoho, Brush Prairie.
Fresh Pressed
First and Second: Brenda Yoho, Brush Prairie. Third: Amy Dunning, Ridgefield.
Aged
First, Second and Third: Kathi Wheeler, Ariel.
Youth Fresh Pressed
First: Haley Popham, Vancouver. Second: Carys Dunning, Vancouver. Third: Kieley Fuller, Ridgefield.
4-H Kitchen
Quick to Fix
Judges Choice, Blue: Alyssa Franklin, Vancouver
Beverage
Blue: Grady Gardner, Ridgefield. Grace Shirley, La Center.
Red: Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield.
Pies
Blue: Jordan Mann, Vancouver.
Lunch on the Go
Participation: Jenna Meats, Vancouver.
Salad
Blue: Grace Shirley, La Center.
Open Class Photography
Pro Sweepstakes
First: Marcus Heinrich, Vancouver. Second: Kevan Bowker, Portland, Oregon. Third: Katherine Fennelly, Vancouver.
4-H Fashion Revue
Junior
Champion: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield. Reserve Champion: Aliza Cummins, Vancouver.
Intermediate
Champion: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield.
Senior
Champion: Emily Graham, La Center. Reserve Champion: Makayla Loose, Battle Ground. Superintendent’s Award: Blakeley Gardner, Ridgefield.
Open Class Floral
Gifts from the Garden
Judge’s Choice: Sharon Kitashima, Battle Ground.
Celebrating Jobs
Best Design and Trophy: Carole Schaldt, Milwaukie, Oregon.
Dahlia
Best of Division and Horticulture Trophy: Lindsey Adams, Battle Ground.
Helianthus/Sunflower
Best of Division: Linda Hoffman, Ridgefield.
Annuals/Perennials, Landscape Oriental, Vines
Best of Division and Superintendent’s Choice: Sharon Kitashima, Battle Ground.
Container Gardening
Kimber Lee, La Center.
Horticulture
Larry Smith, Portland, Oregon.
Ornamental Grass, Gladiola
J. Schwartz, Vancouver.
Rose
Margaret Snitzler, Vancouver.
Junior
Best of Division and Horticulture Trophy: Lindsey Adams, Battle Ground. Best of Division: Kayleigh Downey, Vancouver. Clara Downey, Vancouver. People’s Choice: Brody Will, Vancouver.
