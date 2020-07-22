Vancouver art gallery Aurora Gallery has selected Yacolt-based artist James Geddes to be featured in August. Geddes primarily paints in pastels and his western artwork is inspired by his travels to ranches, where he interacts with cowboys, horses and cattle. Along with Geddes, the gallery is also hosting Featured Artist Showcase: Alphapets by Sue Clancy. Clancy, a Clark County illustrator, created 26 images of domestic pets to create an alphabet.
The show opens Aug. 7 and will continue throughout the month. While the gallery is not hosting a reception, the public is invited to join a Virtual First Friday Art Walk featuring Geddes and Clancy. The Aurora Gallery is located at 1004 Main St., Vancouver.
– The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.