The Community Military Appreciation Committee (CMAC), a local group of citizens, volunteers, veterans and more, is set to air a video highlighting local veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The video is slated to be over an hour long but shorter than an hour and a half and will feature interviews with several Clark County Veterans from all eras and walks of life and an active duty Marine. One interviewee, Carl Lingenfelter, is a 101-year old Navy Veteran who will talk about his military service during World War II. The video will air on CVTV channel 23/323 at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Veterans Day. The tribute video will also be available to stream online at cvtv.org/ and cmac11.com following the airing.
The CMAC was started just over 10 years ago and consists of local veterans, government representatives and citizens as a way to have a local organization recognize and support military service in the community. The committee plans events such as Memorial Day and Independence Day celebrations as well as anniversary remembrances for events such as Sept. 11. According to Veterans Advisory Board Program Coordinator Samantha Whitley, the committee has a large celebration planned in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, should COVID-19 precautions allow it.
Whitley works with Clark County as the coordinator of the Veterans Advisory Board (VAB). Started over two decades ago, the VAB works in the community to assist veterans that have been honorably discharged with everything from rent support to food assistance.
According to Whitley, the funds the VAB gives out come from a state law that earmarks a small portion of property taxes for the veterans fund. The Clark County Veterans Assistance Center in Vancouver then allocates the funds where they are needed in the community. Whitley said some of the biggest areas of need in the Clark County veterans community is housing and food assistance. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the assistance center in Vancouver would also help many homeless veterans get supplies and services such as bag lunches and hygiene items.
The advisory board itself is made up of members of nationally recognized veterans posts such as the American Legion. Community veterans at large not associated with a post may also serve on the board if approved by the vote of the board. As of now, 19 people serve on the board directing funds to the veterans community’s best interest. Veterans served by the board through assistance must have been honorably discharged from service and have lived in Clark County for at least a year.
While the board may have a set number of people, the CMAC is open to anyone who would like to join and work to appreciate the military in the community.
“We’re always wanting to grow the membership throughout the community,” Whitley concluded.
Those interested in getting involved with the CMAC and planning events and more for the veterans in the community should send an email to cmac11.secretary@gmail.com. Veterans needing assistance throughout the pandemic and beyond should reach out to the Clark County Veterans Assistance Center at ccvac@ccvac.net or (360) 693-7030.
