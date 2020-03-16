Donors contributed nearly $157,000 at the Clark County Spring Luncheon in benefit of Meals on Wheels at the Vancouver Hilton on Tuesday, March 10.
More than 300 people attended the event, which featured a video of Battle Ground participant Doug Jones, who received home-delivered meals when his wife was nearing the end of her life. Jones now dines at the Battle Ground Community Center several days each week. The keynote address was delivered by Meghan McCarthy, from PeaceHealth, who related nourishment to Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. One in seven older adults is malnourished, she said, and we need more “Snow Whites” in our community to help stem the tide of hunger among the elderly.
Meals on Wheels serves and delivers more than 160,000 meals to older adults in Clark County each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.