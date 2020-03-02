Fourteen riders representing Battle Ground High School showed up to the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds to compete in the first meet for District 3 of the Washington High School Equestrian Teams (WAHSET). The meet took place from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 at the fairgrounds. District 3 includes Battle Ground, Camas, Enumclaw, Kelso, North Thurston and Woodland. The second and third meets will take place in March and April.
Results
Individual Events
Barrels
2nd — Ashley Venneri
3rd — Emma Massie
Pole Bending
2nd — Ashley Venneri
7th — Julia Sadewasser
10th — Emma Massie
Keyhole
1st — Ashley Venneri
5th — Tailor Obrist
9th — Kaylee Combs
10th — Ashlynn Slechta
Figure 8
1st — Ashley Venneri
4th — Emma Massie
10th — Bailey Anderson
Individual Flags
1st — Ashley Venneri
7th — Julia Sadewasser
Steer Daubing
2nd — Bailey Anderson
5th — Jaimee Karpstien
In Hand Trail
3rd — Ellie Ballensky
Trail Equitation
2nd — Ellie Ballensky
7th — Julie Thomas
Reining
1st — Jaimee Karpstien
3rd — Ellie Ballensky
Driving
2nd — Ellie Ballensky
3rd — Ashlynn Slechta
Showmanship
9th — Ellie Ballensky
Hunt Seat Equitation
3rd — Jaimee Karpstien
Stock Seat Equitation
1st — Jaimee Karpstien
Team Events:
Team Sorting
1st — Emma Massie and Ashley Venneri
5th — Jaimee Karpstien and Julie Thomas
6th — Bailey Anderson and Ashlynn Slechta
Two Man Birangle
2nd — Emma Massie and Ashley Venneri
9th — Jaimee Karpstien and Julia Sadewasser
10th — Gracie Kemp and Tailor Obrist
Canadian Flags
5th — Kaylee Combs, Jaimee Karpstien, Tailor Obrist and Ashlynn Slechta
6th — Gracie Kemp, Emma Massie, Julia Sadewasser and Ashley Venneri
8th — Bailey Anderson, May Phillips, McKenzie Smith and Julie Thomas
Drill – Freestyle 6+
4th — Bailey Anderson, Ellie Ballensky, Kaylee Combs, Gracie Kemp, Ashlynn Slechta, McKenzie Smith and Julie Thomas
In Hand Obstacle Relay
5th — Ellie Ballensky, Emma Massie, Julia Sadewasser, Ashlynn Slechta and Julie Thomas
Working Pairs
6th — Ellie Ballensky and Julie Thomas
