Working pairs
Buy Now

Jullie Thomas, left, and Ellie Ballensky, right, dressed their horses up for working pairs.

 Photo courtesy Brett Venneri

Fourteen riders representing Battle Ground High School showed up to the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds to compete in the first meet for District 3 of the Washington High School Equestrian Teams (WAHSET). The meet took place from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 at the fairgrounds. District 3 includes Battle Ground, Camas, Enumclaw, Kelso, North Thurston and Woodland. The second and third meets will take place in March and April. 

Results

Individual Events

Barrels

2nd — Ashley Venneri

3rd — Emma Massie

Pole Bending

2nd — Ashley Venneri

7th — Julia Sadewasser

10th — Emma Massie

Keyhole

1st — Ashley Venneri

5th — Tailor Obrist

9th — Kaylee Combs

10th — Ashlynn Slechta

 

Figure 8

1st — Ashley Venneri

4th — Emma Massie

10th — Bailey Anderson

Individual Flags

1st — Ashley Venneri

7th — Julia Sadewasser

Steer Daubing

2nd — Bailey Anderson

5th — Jaimee Karpstien

In Hand Trail

3rd — Ellie Ballensky

Trail Equitation

2nd — Ellie Ballensky

7th — Julie Thomas

Reining

1st — Jaimee Karpstien

3rd — Ellie Ballensky

Driving

2nd — Ellie Ballensky

3rd — Ashlynn Slechta

Showmanship

9th — Ellie Ballensky

Hunt Seat Equitation

3rd — Jaimee Karpstien

Stock Seat Equitation

1st — Jaimee Karpstien


Team Events:

Team Sorting

1st — Emma Massie and Ashley Venneri

5th — Jaimee Karpstien and Julie Thomas

6th — Bailey Anderson and Ashlynn Slechta

Two Man Birangle

2nd — Emma Massie and Ashley Venneri

9th — Jaimee Karpstien and Julia Sadewasser

10th — Gracie Kemp and Tailor Obrist

Canadian Flags

5th — Kaylee Combs, Jaimee Karpstien, Tailor Obrist and Ashlynn Slechta

6th — Gracie Kemp, Emma Massie, Julia Sadewasser and Ashley Venneri

8th — Bailey Anderson, May Phillips, McKenzie Smith and Julie Thomas

Drill – Freestyle 6+

4th — Bailey Anderson, Ellie Ballensky, Kaylee Combs, Gracie Kemp, Ashlynn Slechta, McKenzie Smith and Julie Thomas

In Hand Obstacle Relay

5th — Ellie Ballensky, Emma Massie, Julia Sadewasser, Ashlynn Slechta and Julie Thomas

Working Pairs

6th — Ellie Ballensky and Julie Thomas

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.