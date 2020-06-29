200701.Horse.Pictures.CK.1.jpg

 Cameron and her horse Lela have the unexplainable love between a child and a horse.

 
200701.Horse.Pictures.CK.2.jpg

Hockinson High School graduate Emma Watson with her horses Rein and Daisy.
200701.Horse.Pictures.CK.3.jpg

Sara Watson and her horse Breeze at her first High School Equestrian Team meet for Hockinson. Their season was cut short due to COVID-19. 
200701.Horse.Pictures.CK.4.jpg

Pippa Peery riding off the track thoroughbred Krypto Magic at a Fox Hills Pony Club meeting in Ridgefield.
200701.Horse.Pictures.CK.5.jpg

 Aleena and her unicorn pony Dash.
200701.Horse.Pictures.CK.6.jpg

Sherri Lords Romero and her horse Tasara. Tasara was adopted from SAFE two years ago and is a 13 hand Paso Fino.
200701.Horse.Pictures.CK.7.jpg

Maxim Colhame rides his horse Hero.
200701.Horse.Pictures.CK.8.jpg

Bianca Redinger riding her horse Doc on a course in the woods.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.