Hannah Spicer, of the graduating class of 2020, poses with her horse, Lacy, for her senior portraits last year.

 Photo by Marissa Boggs

From time to time, The Reflector asks readers to submit photographs of their horses to share with the community. We put out a call for photos on Facebook last week, and these were some of your submissions. You can see more photos online at thereflector.com. To submit a photo of your horse for possible inclusion in a future edition of The Reflector, email reporter Cameron Kast at cameron@thereflector.com.

Adelaide Tait rides and celebrates Christmas in July with her horse Jim.
Sarah loves her horse Robbie.
Bianca Redinger rides her horse, Doc, at Brindle Ridge Farms in Clark County.
Carmen, 12, and her horse, Riata, go after their cow in “Steer Daubing” at a rodeo this past summer.
Kristen Hermance is the 4-H leader of her daughters’ 4-H group.
Hermance’s daughters have learned horsemanship and more through the 4-H program.

