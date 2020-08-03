Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began altering the lives of Washingtonians, the Clark County Saddle Club held a fundraiser auction to help cover the costs of its new facility. The fundraiser brought in just over $38,000, which will be used for construction costs and more on the club’s new 40-acre property just off of State Route 503.
“We were extremely lucky that we got the auction under our belt because it happened about two weeks before we locked down,” Chairman of the Board at the Clark County Saddle Club Jackie Phillips said. “I think we were really blessed.”
The club has discussed relocating for several years and purchased the new lot in the spring of 2019. The new property stretches over 40 acres, which is an upgrade from the 14-acre property the club had previously. Phillips said the discussion about moving began once apartments were built nearby.
“It sort of felt like we were in the middle of the city,” she said, mentioning that once the median was put in on State Route 503, it made it more difficult for members to get in and out of the facility.
The auction was a great stepping stone into the future of the saddle club, and members hope to make the event a yearly occurrence, according to Phillips. She said the auction, alongside other smaller fundraising events, would really help the club with funding the building of their new facility.
The new “state-of-the-art” facility will include an arena, leisure riding areas and more for the Clark County equine community. Phillips mentioned that her hope for the facility is to have a place for Clark County to be proud of.
“I think in the future when this is completed, it will ensure that we can keep doing this type of activity in Clark County,” Phillips said about the facility and the equine events it will hold. “That’s my vision for the future. However, it takes a village to support a place like this.”
According to Phillips, once the area gets completed, it will be one of the biggest equine arenas in the Washington, Oregon and Idaho areas. The new location will offer lots of riding areas for members on its 40-acre property. Along with this, the new facility will host competitive equine events and more.
Phillips mentioned that she feels the local community can benefit greatly from a facility such as the one the club hopes to build. Equine events attract people from all over the Pacific Northwest and will bring money into the local economy as riders look for lodging, food and more during their stay in the area, Phillips said.
Phillips explained how every time she and her daughter went on trips together for her equine events, restaurant owners and locals would talk about how much they loved having the horse events in their town.
“I really think this will be a wonderful thing for the local community,” Phillips said. “We will have a larger arena and bigger area to ride and it will add economic value to our community.”
Along with adding economic value to the community, Phillips said keeping the equine community around can also be socially beneficial. Phillips said she feels having the community around gives kids an “opportunity to get out and learn.”
“I know how important it was for my daughter to have this community in her life,” she said. “The kids in the community learn how to be dedicated and they just become great citizens. The community gives kids a needed resource to get outside and I see this facility as a great place for that experience.”
The Clark County Saddle Club has been getting kids involved with the equine community for many years. It helped support local high school equestrian teams in its old facility as well as helping 4H groups and giving them an opportunity and a place to learn.
“We’ve sponsored and donated a lot in the local area,” Phillips said, mentioning that the club had free youth-oriented clinics such as roping and riding and hopes to continue to host clinics and support local schools in the future.
The club hopes to have the new facility up and running by early next year. The club had purchased many of the building materials needed for the area and is working with the county to get all its permits squared away to start the construction process. Because building such a nice facility “takes a village,” Phillips said the club is looking for people to help support its future building process. Community members that wish to help can make a tax-deductible donation to the Clark County Equine Foundation. All community members need to do is mention that they would like the funds to go to the Saddle Club and 100 percent of the donation will go to the club to help offset building costs.
“Once this is complete it will be a multi-million-dollar facility,” Phillips said.
According to Phillips, once the facility is complete, members will have nearly 24/7 access to it, and becoming a member of the club is only $300 a year for adults. Phillips mentioned that the club recently changed its bylaws and becoming a member is “much more streamlined” than it used to be. Phillips said those interested in becoming members are asked to introduce themselves at a weekly meeting and talk about why they want to join. Once the club gets to know the potential inductee, the board votes on their addition. In Phillps’ five years of being on the board, she’s never seen someone not get voted in.
“It’s more of a formality,” she said.
More information about the Clark County Saddle Club can be found at clarkcountysaddleclub.com/. More information about the relocation and donation process can be found at clarkcountyequinefoundation.com/clark-county-saddle-club
