For the first time since coronavirus restrictions shut down in-person events, the Battle Ground High School equestrian team participated in its first Washington High School Equestrian Team (WAHSET) meet.
With new health regulations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic high school equestrian teams, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), practices and meets were allowed to resume again when Washington state entered Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington Reopening Plan. All participants and attendees were required to follow distancing protocols, mask up and respond to a COVID-19 symptom questionnaire. Attendees and volunteers were also required to pre-register for the event. More information on WAHSET and COVID-19 protocols can be found online at wahset.info/. The next meet will take place April 22-25 and 200 spectators will be allowed.
The Tiger equestrian team participates in District 3 and competes against Camas, Enumclaw, Kelso, North Thurston and Woodland. In March, the team participated in its first meet and took home one team first place and a solo first place.
Individual Events
Willow Babcock: Seventh in Showmanship and eighth in Dressage
Angel Halle: Tenth in Showmanship
Emma Messer: Sixth in Reigning and ninth in Keyhole
Tailor Obrist: First in Individual Flags, third in Figure 8 and fourth in Keyhole
Team Events
Freestyle Fours Drill Team B (Gracie Kemp, Julie Thomas, Emma Messer and Tailor Obrist): First place
Freestyle Fours Drill Team A (Lexie Stewart, Willow Babcock, Angel Halle and Mckenzie Smith): Fourth place
Birangle Team A (Gracie Kemp and Tailor Obrist): Fourth place
Cow Sorting Team A (Gracie Kemp and Julie Thomas): Fifth place
Canadian Flags Team B (May Philips, Alexis Stewart, Willow Babcock and Angel Halle): Sixth place.
The team plans to continue practices in safe and distance ways and plans to participate in the April WAHSET meet at the end of the month.
