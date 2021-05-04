The Clark County manager is seeking volunteers to serve on the county’s newly-created rural equestrian facilities stakeholder group.
According to a news release, the Clark County Council directed staff to convene a rural equestrian facility stakeholder workgroup in December of 2020. The group works to develop recommendations for county code and policy revision to mitigate operationational impacts of facilities on adjacent neighbors and neighborhoods.
The six member group will serve until the county council takes final action on the group’s recommendations, which could take up to 12 months. Volunteers are needed to represent rural equestrian facilities, horse boarding facilities, riding clubs, impacted neighboring property owners and rural homeowners associations.
According to the release, the sixth position will be recommended by the Neighborhood Association Council of Clark County to represent rural neighborhood associations.
The primary focus of the work group will be to review:
- Building permitting requirements like setback distances, storm drainage and occupancy limits.
- Private versus public use like requirements standards.
- Operational impacts of noise, odor, dust and traffic.
- Conversion of existing buildings, both permitted and unpermitted, for equestrian facility use.
The work group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
The first meeting will take place on Monday, May 24. Due to COVID-19 safety protocol, meetings will be held online using the Microsoft Teams meeting platform.
Anyone interested in applying should send a resume and letter of interest to Michelle Pfenning in the county manager’s office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or email michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Friday, May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.