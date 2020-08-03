Clark County is full of equine lovers of all ages. These are just a few submissions received by The Reflector after a request for photos on Facebook Friday.

200805.Horse.CommunityPhotos.CK.1..jpg

Ryder and Flynn Proctor ride their horses Jellybean and Titan. This photo was taken at the first-ever Jack Thompson Memorial Saddle Weekend.
200805.Horse.CommunityPhotos.CK.2..jpg

Italii rides on 25-year-old Applesauce.
200805.Horse.CommunityPhotos.CK.3..jpg

 Taw loves their horse Dozer.

 
200805.Horse.CommunityPhotos.CK.4..jpg

Emmett loves hanging out with his horse, Wilson.
200805.Horse.CommunityPhotos.CK.5..jpg

 Kim Hogan stands with her horse, Mr. Banks.

 

