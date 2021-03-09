In February, the Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) announced the 2021 NW Natural Parade of Homes will be held at Felida Overlook Sept. 10-26. Due to gathering restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, the annual groundbreaking ceremony took place in a virtual fashion.
The ceremony can be viewed at youtu.be/I3Lh6C8dpdk.
The virtual groundbreaking provides a sneak peek of what to expect at the 2021 Parade of Homes by providing short video interviews with sponsors and builders. As in past years, all homes in the Parade of Homes will have a price point of over $1 million and will feature floor plans with more than 3,000 square feet.
Nine builders will be featured this year. Affinity Homes is building two houses and Axiom Luxury Homes, Cascade West Development, Gecho Homes, Generation Homes Northwest, Ginn Group, Marnella Homes, Quail Homes and Vilhauer Construction are each building one.
Nine of the 10 homes are pre-sold and will not be for sale. However, a Showplace Home built by Marnella Homes will be for sale with 100 percent of profits from the home being directly donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support finding cures for cancer and saving children.
“With a variety of architectural and interior design styles, now or revitalized home trends emerging from the pandemic and a robust housing market, this year’s show will be unique. Our builders are elated to once again showcase their craftsmanship, innovative designs and passion for building the places we call home,” BIA Executive Director Avaly Scarpelli said in a news release.
