Northwest home builder Pacific Lifestyle Homes broke ground on its most recent “Community Giving Home” back in May. The construction, which is building the home completely for the benefit of local charities, is continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the May groundbreaking, the new home marks the 13th “Community Giving” homes since 2014. The major benefits for the new home will be Transitional Youth, The Children’s Justice Center, Innovative Services, The Children’s Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Evergreen Habitat for Humanity. Transitional Youth and the Children’s Center also received matching donations that met or exceeded the amount given from the Community Giving House.
The first home is located in the Heron Woods community Ridgefield. The floor plan is 1,979-square-feet and has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The home design features a master suite on the main floor and a spacious great room with several gas fireplaces.
Pacific Lifestyle Homes owners Kevin and Nicki Wann developed the idea of the “community giving home” in 2014. The concept was developed to build a home completely for the benefit of charity while also partnering with their trade partners. The Wann’s have championed the program and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.
“The development of this program speaks volumes about how much Pacific Lifestyle Homes cares about the community, as well as the kids in our community who are facing tremendous challenges,” Founder and CEO of Transitional Youth Bert Waugh said.
“We are thankful to be in a position to help others and we are so appreciative of our valued trade partners who have bought into the idea. We want to make a difference in the lives of kids in the communities we build in,” Owner of Pacific Lifestyle Home Kevin Wann said. Since the program’s inception, over $365,000 has been earned for the charities with the “Community Giving Homes” program.
Buyers interested in the homes can call (360) 869-0641. For more information on the “Community Giving House” visit the website at pacificlifestylehomes.com.
