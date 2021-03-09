Late last month, Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Clark County Councilor Temple Lentz to the Washington State Affordable Housing Advisory Board.
Lentz is representing the Washington Association of Counties — Western Washington. Her appointment will end on Jan. 26, 2025.
The role of the Affording Housing Advisory Board is to address the state’s need for housing that is affordable to all economic segments and populations. The main tasks of the board include:
• Analyzing solutions and programs that could begin to address the state’s need for affordable housing
• Stimulating public and private sector cooperation
• Identifying and removing regulatory barriers to affordable housing
“Here in Clark County, and across the state, affordable housing is a key issue that must be addressed,” Lentz said in a news release. “I am honored to be appointed and join this board, and I look forward to the opportunity to provide input and advise the state on diverse ways to increase housing affordability while also preserving community livability.”
The board meets quarterly and is made up of 22 members representing a variety of housing interests around the state.
For more information on the Affordable Housing Advisory Board, go to commerce.wa.gov/about-us/boards-and-commissions/affordable-housing-advisory-board/.
