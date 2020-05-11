200513.home.marketwatch.ck.1..jpg

 The front side of the home at 1103 NW 11th St., Battle Ground. The home was recently put on the market for $375,000 and has a brand new roof.
200513.home.marketwatch.ck.2..jpg

The floorplan of the home features a connected living room and kitchen for hosting parties and conversations.

Listed at $375,000, 1103 NW 11th St., Battle Ground, is a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom single family home in a quiet family neighborhood. Built in 2002, the home boasts a bonus room and a fully fenced backyard with a toolshed, covered patio and hot tub. In the kitchen, white cabinetry surrounds an island that is complete with a breakfast bar and a sliding door connects the kitchen to the dining room. With a brand new roof, the home is sure to host great parties and family gatherings for years to come.

200513.home.marketwatch.ck.3..jpg

 The kitchen inside 1103 NW 11th St., Battle Ground, has white cabinetry and an island that is complete with a breakfast bar.
200513.home.marketwatch.ck.4..jpg

Along with three bedrooms, the home features a bonus room.
200513.home.marketwatch.ck.5..jpg

 In the backyard, the home has a covered patio, a toolshed and a hot tub for all your landscaping and relaxation needs. 

 

